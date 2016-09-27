Flashing light, boom, tremor: What we know so far

A BRIGHT flashing light, boom and tremor were seen and felt in the Gladstone region last night.

Thousands of people took to social media last night with reports of the tremor shaking their house.

>> WATCH: Burning object crashes near Gladstone, lights up sky

>> 'Biggest meteor in years' crashes near Gladstone

Claims the tremor and flashing light were caused by a meteorite have been made by Higgins Storm Chasers and a Harvard University professor.

The boom shocked residents with up to 20 calls made to the police about the tremors and flashing light.

No, we don't know anything about a meteor shower near Gladstone, but we know some people who might. #TheTruthIsOutThere pic.twitter.com/ENESz20XFv — QPS Media Unit (@QPSmedia) September 26, 2016

Harvard astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell said the it could be the largest meteor to have hit the state in years.

Here is what has been ruled out:

Earthquake:

Geoscience Australia has since officially ruled out an earthquake.

However at 10.15pm last night, a Magnitude 3.8 struck off Airline Beach.

>> Meteor and earthquake strike Queensland in one night

>> 'Boom': Tremors felt as 'meteor' crashes in to Gladstone

Across the Whitsundays, and through the suburbs of Mackay, Queenslanders were given a gentle shake.

Plane crash:

Fire crews were sent out to Emerald beach to investigate reports of an aircraft incident, but a spokeswoman for Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said that the crew had since returned after finding nothing.

Chinese space station:

Harvard astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell said it wasn't China's 8.5 tonne "Heavenly Place" space station that came crashing down to Gladstone tonight.

He said the space ship won't "re-enter for another year".

A satellite tracker has the station situated above Tanzania at 6.45am today.

Weather event

Weather experts at Bureau of Meteorology were at a loss as to what caused the bright light which lit up Queensland skies.

They confirmed last night there "doesn't seem to be a weather related explanation for what has been described in the Gladstone area".