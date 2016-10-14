26°
News

'Havoc': $1.5m fix for dangerous Gladstone road

Declan Cooley
| 14th Oct 2016 5:00 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE Harvey Road havoc will be a thing of the past with a $1.5million fix in the pipeline.

When Clinton State School kids spill out of classrooms at 2.45pm every afternoon the traffic conditions on Harvey Rd resemble a dog's breakfast.

There's traffic turning off the roundabout, parents banked up along the road and cars coming and going out of multiple entry and exit points.

WORRIED PARENTS | 

>>I'm worried for my boy': $1.5m for mum's piece of mind

>>Parents scared for children's safety at pedestrian crossing

 

TOO CLOSE: Teneille Wode in front of the remnants of the most recent crash at the pedestrian crossing at Clinton State School.
TOO CLOSE: Teneille Wode in front of the remnants of the most recent crash at the pedestrian crossing at Clinton State School. Mike Richards

 

The same could be said for when Saturday sport kicks off and an influx of kids and cars once again flood the area.

Mayor Matt Burnett said the current situation on Harvey Rd was "not perfect" and that's why the council allocated $1.5million in its budget to fix the problematic spot.

And after engaging with the community on what should be done to improve safety on the road, the council may have found a workable solution.

At the moment there are two pedestrian crossings on Harvey Rd, which are patrolled by lollipop ladies every afternoon to ensure the kids get from one side of the road to the other safely.

But in plans that will be presented to the council next Tuesday, the crossings may make way for a set of traffic lights.

This would mean Harvey Rd would be widened and a new set of traffic lights installed at the pedestrian crossing opposite the school.

Although Cr Burnett said he was not sure about the future of the bottom pedestrian crossing, adding a set of lights would be "a safer option".

"The most important priority was the safety of the students and the school but from the traffic side of things, it has got plenty of pluses," Cr Burnett said.

"It's a very busy street and to be quiet frank the priorities of Bunnings and the Harvey Road Tavern were second, but we've been able to work with them and I think they're happy.

"With the lights we'll still have kids crossing the road but the (standard) has been set at South Gladstone and they still have a road crossing supervisor there," he said.

The only trade-off will be a reduction in car parking spaces. A roundabout will also be added at the entrance to Sundowner Rd.

The council will consult with the community after it votes to implement the plan.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstone traffic harvey road

WICET part owner loses $89m legal battle against Aurizon

WICET part owner loses $89m legal battle against Aurizon

AURIZON $89 million richer after mining giant loses legal stoush.

Bechtel's Curtis Island construction ends

JOB DONE: An aerial view of the three LNG projects on Curtis Island all with ships at their jetties.

"It's been a great six years for us"

Boy tries to protect pregnant mum from dad's beating

Dad jailed after assault on wife after she wakes him from sleep.

'In tears': Yarwun workers fight for mate in tough times

Frankie Beresford, 3 is currently fighting for her light on a respirator machine in ICU in Brisbane, her aunty and Gladstone resident Jess Beresford is holding a fundraiser for her this weekend.

How a three-year-old girl is bringing strangers together.

Local Partners

Rail man saved line, loss of life

HE'D just commenced holidays when he died suddenly at Gladstone.

Your chance to win

$1000 TOY VOUCHER
Learn More

OPINION: Advertising 'genius' still airs today... but on radio

FOLKS, not so long ago we had the genius of ads on RTQ7

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Latest deals and offers

Justin Bieber sued for spitting

Justin Bieber sued for spitting

JUSTIN Bieber is still being sued for allegedly spitting at the neighbour whose house he egged.

OPINION: Advertising 'genius' still airs today... but on radio

FOLKS, not so long ago we had the genius of ads on RTQ7

CMC Rocks tickets gone in 360 seconds

HOT WEEKEND: CMC Rocks 2016 completely packed out Ipswich's Willowbank Raceway. Next year's concert is heading in the same direction.

Pre-sales sell-out in just six minutes

The Bachelorette: Clancy eliminated after awkward group date

Clancy Ryan is a contestant on The Bachelorette.

BRISBANE bachelor struggles to flirt with Georgia.

What's on the big screen this week

Tom Hanks and Felicity Jones in a scene from the movie Inferno.

TOM Hanks returns in the Da Vinci Code franchise.

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E7 - date to the death

The Bachelorette Georgia Love pictured at Luna Park on her double date with Rhys Chilton, left, and Sam Johnston.

Sam and Rhys finally have their showdown and four guys go home.

Bachelorette exodus: Georgia sends four bachelors packing

The Bachelorette Georgia Love at Luna Park on her double date with Rhys Chilton, left, and Sam Johnston.

SAM denies a near punch-up with Rhys during double date with Georgia

GREAT FAMILY ENTERTAINER...DRESS CIRCLE LOCATION...PRESENT ALL OFFERS

3 Albatross Close, South Gladstone 4680

House 5 2 2 $479,000

Situated on a large 930m2 allotment in South Gladstone regarded as one of the dress circle location in Gladstone, is this contemporary designed family that could...

EXCEPTIONALLY TIDY DUPLEX - INCOME GENERATING

20 Chapman Drive, Clinton 4680

4 2 2 $435,000

The location speaks for itself just a stroll to the Clinton News and to Warehouse Chemist plus the convenience of schools, Bunnings Centre, eateries and just a 10...

HIDDEN TREASURE SURE TO IMPRESS DUAL LIVING FOR THE FAMILY

46 Cockatoo Drive, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $349,000

Don't be deceived behind the fence is a spacious four bedroom home combining original features with modern influences. This home is guaranteed to appeal to a...

Absolutely Magnificent

8 Sunrise Place, New Auckland 4680

House 5 3 6 OFFERS INVITED

Welcome to 8 Sunrise Place, situated in the prestigious Parksville Estate. This is a once-in-a-lifetime dream property and with an endless list of features, you...

FAMILY HOME MUST BE SOLD!!

9 Amelia Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 Open to Offers

It's been on the market for some time now, the family have now opened this property to Buyers asking for 'Offers' to be presented. Previously priced at $195,000...

GREAT FAMILY ENTERTAINER...ANYONE FOR A SWIM...SELLER&#39;S RELOCATING and WANT IT SOLD

53 Col Brown Avenue, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $369,000

New to the market is this family-friendly lowset brick home that has been meticulously maintained over the years and is now calling for a new owner. If you like...

Very Affordable Inner City Unit

Unit 4/49 Off Lane, Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $115,000

There has never been a better time to buy a bargain then now! This inner city unit is great value for money in the current market conditions and it has just had a...

THEY DON&#39;T MAKE THEM LIKE THEY USED TOO!!

128 J Hickey Avenue, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $349,000

Much more than just a home presented here today. Located in the lovely, well established area and backing onto bush where you can safely walk and of an afternoon.

ENTRY LEVEL BUY...PARTIAL RENOVATION COMPLETE...WON&#39;T LAST AT THIS PRICE

19 Pike Crescent, Toolooa 4680

House 3 1 1 $140,000

Looking to purchase a first home or investment property then don't go past this wonderful opportunity in Toolooa Estate on a generous sized 857m2 block. The...

ENTRY LEVEL BUY...LOW MAINTENANCE BRICK...MULTIPLE LIVING AREAS

9 Anderson Street, Clinton 4680

House 4 1 2 AUCTION

Considering purchasing your first home or investment and looking for an established home in a convenient location then the search is over. This brick residence is...

Why a million-dollar spat over a Noosa deck affects you

Viridian Noosa.

Landmark decision to affect body corporates nationwide

The hammer will go down on a piece of Rocky's history

Street view.

THE home of Mr Rockhampton is up for auction.

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

OPINION: Bank's high-risk rating hurts Gladstone 'strugglers'

Classifying Gladstone as a "mining town” is insulting.

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Retired couple snaps up $870k mansion at auction

This home at 41 Mount Rollo Road sold under the hammer at $870,000.

A Mount Rollo Road mansion sold at auction