'Havoc': $1.5m fix for dangerous Gladstone road

THE Harvey Road havoc will be a thing of the past with a $1.5million fix in the pipeline.

When Clinton State School kids spill out of classrooms at 2.45pm every afternoon the traffic conditions on Harvey Rd resemble a dog's breakfast.

There's traffic turning off the roundabout, parents banked up along the road and cars coming and going out of multiple entry and exit points.

TOO CLOSE: Teneille Wode in front of the remnants of the most recent crash at the pedestrian crossing at Clinton State School. Mike Richards

The same could be said for when Saturday sport kicks off and an influx of kids and cars once again flood the area.

Mayor Matt Burnett said the current situation on Harvey Rd was "not perfect" and that's why the council allocated $1.5million in its budget to fix the problematic spot.

And after engaging with the community on what should be done to improve safety on the road, the council may have found a workable solution.

At the moment there are two pedestrian crossings on Harvey Rd, which are patrolled by lollipop ladies every afternoon to ensure the kids get from one side of the road to the other safely.

But in plans that will be presented to the council next Tuesday, the crossings may make way for a set of traffic lights.

This would mean Harvey Rd would be widened and a new set of traffic lights installed at the pedestrian crossing opposite the school.

Although Cr Burnett said he was not sure about the future of the bottom pedestrian crossing, adding a set of lights would be "a safer option".

"The most important priority was the safety of the students and the school but from the traffic side of things, it has got plenty of pluses," Cr Burnett said.

"It's a very busy street and to be quiet frank the priorities of Bunnings and the Harvey Road Tavern were second, but we've been able to work with them and I think they're happy.

"With the lights we'll still have kids crossing the road but the (standard) has been set at South Gladstone and they still have a road crossing supervisor there," he said.

The only trade-off will be a reduction in car parking spaces. A roundabout will also be added at the entrance to Sundowner Rd.

The council will consult with the community after it votes to implement the plan.