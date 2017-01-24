Five reasons IKEA should choose Gladstone over Rockhampton

IKEA is coming to central Queensland, virtually that is.

Today a spokesperson for the Swedish furniture giant has confirmed there will be an IKEA depot/warehouse in central Queensland.

The business has announced they will launch online shopping services for north Queensland in April, meaning IKEA customers in towns such as Rockhampton and Mackay will be able to shop online and have their items delivered.

Toowoomba residents want an Ikea to come to town.

Unfortunately Gladstone has been left out of the list of regional cities to benefit - but we can still dream.

The regional growth means customers from Gladstone will have around 110km drive to pick up their purchases.

Here's why we think IKEA should choose Gladstone instead:

1. We need the shops

Rockhampton and Mackay already have Harris Scarfe locked in to open shortly.

But Gladstone has little in the way of warehouse furniture stores.

Open House, Mawa Exotics and Eureka street Furniture, all furniture stores, closed down last year. Gladstone residents are screaming out for more stores in the region, and even if it's just an online presence with a warehouse, it's likely it'll be well-supported.

IKEA, North Lakes. Image supplied

2. We have plenty of room for a huge warehouse

Take a look at our property market and you'll see there's plenty of land for sale at relatively cheap prices.

3. It would show they support regional growth

IKEA is an international company that's really taking Australia by storm.

Up until now it's largely been exclusive to Australia's big cities.

Opening up a warehouse in Gladstone would show the company really cares about regional growth --- and how can that be a bad thing?

4. It would lift up the community

Support from a store like IKEA, known worldwide for its discount furniture and huge stores, would give Gladstone a huge community boost.

5. Would bring Rockhampton shoppers to Gladstone

it's no secret Gladstone folk travel to Rockhampton to visit shops that we don't have.

If the IKEA warehouse was built in Gladstone, it could be the draw card that would bring Rockhampton people to our region instead.