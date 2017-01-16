Five of of the cheapest places to buy fuel in Gladstone today

FUEL prices are still soaring far beyond what's considered fair in Gladstone, but drivers can avoid being ripped off by choosing where they fill up carefully.

According to RACQ a "fair fuel price" to look out for today is 132.9.

Here are the five cheapest places to buy fuel in Gladstone:

Caltex South Gladstone: 124.9 - 129.8

Caltex Boyne Island: 129.9 - 134.8

BP Boyne Island: 129.9 - 134.8

Caltex Boyne River Benaraby: 129.9 - 134.8

Puma Banana Truck Stop: 129.9 - 134.8