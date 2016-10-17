Five Gladstone properties for under $100K

1. $75,000
6/49 Off Ln, Gladstone Central
Unit: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 car space
Selling point: Handy CDB Unit.
Home loan repayments: Available from $64 per week
Deposit: Available from $15,000
Agent: Elders Gladstone
2. $90,000
3/24 McCann Street, South Gladstone
Unit: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 car space
Selling point: Wow! What Great Value!
Home loan repayments: Available from $80 per week
Deposit: Available from $15,000
Agent: Elders Gladstone
3. $90,000
6/31 Scenery St, West Gladstone
Unit: 2 bedrooms
Selling point: City living at it's best
Home loan repayments: Available from $64 per week
Deposit: Available from $15,000
Agent: Elders Gladstone
4. $90,000
3/51 Harbour Tce, Gladstone Central
Unit: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 car space
Selling point: Priced to sell fast!
Home loan repayments: Available from $80 per week
Deposit: Available from $15,000
Agent: Elders Gladstone
5. $85,000
84 Dalga Rd, Boyne Valley
Unit: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
Selling point: Boyne Valley Bargain - Buy now!
Home loan repayments: Available from $74 per week
Deposit: Available from $15,000
Agent: Raine & Horne Gladstone
