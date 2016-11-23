36°
Five gift ideas for the person who has everything

Georja Ryan
| 23rd Nov 2016 6:18 PM
Popular Stories

THERE is one in every family.   

That person who seems to already have everything, or is super fussy, making it a tiresome challenge to work out what to get them for Christmas.   

Here are five ideas which may work for your loved ones this time of year:  

A voucher: Even if you don't know their favourite shop, try one of those gift cards that includes multiple stores.   

Take them out for a day: Why not make it an experience rather than a material gift? If it's someone special, plan a romantic day with a picnic, hike and some quality one-on-one time.   

Adventure: Skydive? Bungy jump? Entry into the steer ride at the local rodeo? If they're into adventure, why not get them an experience they won't forget?   

Food: Are they a wine and cheese fan, or prefer chocolate and beer? Why not compile a hamper of all the things they do like and wrap it up as one giant basket of goodness?

A year of unlimited news: This is the gift that keeps on giving every day! This Christmas, we're offering a crazy deal with our 12-month unlimited digital news subscription including a free weekend paper delivered, unlimited access to the Courier Mail+ (or Daily Telegraph+ for NSW), the Washington Post and - get this - a FREE Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7" tablet! This offer will only work as a gift if you live at the same address as the recipient, but even if you wanted to keep the news subscription and give away the tablet that's a cracker of a gift! Head HERE or phone 1300 361 604 for more information.   

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

Three (yum) no-cook recipes for when the power goes out

HERE are some super easy no-cook recipes for when the next power outage strikes at your place!

THERE is one in every family. That person who seems to already have everything making it a tiresome challenge to work out what to get them for Christmas.

Reggae tunes and arts feature in family-friendly event

GREAT FUN: The Threadz will play at Crow Street Creative's event on Saturday afternoon.

The Threadz are regulars at Crow Street Creative.

No dramas on massive debt

Mayor Matt Burnett.

Council has $175m million debt

2016 FORMALS: Here is a sneak peek of the Gladstone proms

Gladstone State High School Formal 2016.

BUT don't miss out on The Observer's special prom feature

Reggae tunes and arts feature in family-friendly event

IF YOU want to see this band play you might have to be invited to their place for a cold beer.

New lane for busy Gladstone road

MOVING AHEAD: Construction trickling along at the site of the new Aldi on Breslin St

WORKERS have well and truly started construction of the lane.

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

Support for our younger Central Queensland veterans

Dylan Fraser with now former Australian Prime Minister John Howard.

Support group for Central Qld young veterans

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

Flume takes out top gong at 30th annual ARIA Awards

Flume takes out top gong at 30th annual ARIA Awards

FLIGHT of the Conchords also helped to induct Crowded House into the ARIA Hall of Fame.

"Born with insight and a raised fist..."

Raised Fist will destory Brisbane on December 4. Photo Contributed

Raised Fist return to Australia

Fresh death metal this Friday

Hollow World will make their new single available this Friday. Photo Contributed

Death metal band take a look at humans filth

The racy spice girls joke that's gone too far

Robbie says the joke has gone too far now

Aleyna FitzGerald crowned Australia's Next Top Model

Australia's Next Top Model finalist Aleyna FitzGerald.

RUNNER-UP Sabine Jamieson, from Byron, will also pursue modelling.

Kim Kardashian West to make first public appearance

Kim Kardashian West is about to step back into the spotlight

Kanye West wants to be spoken to like a four year old

Take a course in Kanye's philosophy of business communication

