Five construction projects to boost jobs in Gladstone this year

HERE are projects tipped to start this year in the Gladstone region which will boost job opportunities:

In 19 years the Gladstone Hospital's emergency department has never had an upgrade.

But that won't become 20 years, because by mid-2017 construction will start on the $40 million upgrade.

The new emergency department will have more beds, a dedicated mental health area and a paediatrics ward.

The $10 million Gladstone Campus Development project will give a welcomed boost to the CQUniversity Gladstone Marina Campus in 2017.

The upgrade will include a new vocational trades training facility.

Southern Oil's Gladstone project Northern Oil Advanced Biofuels Pilot Plant is expected to be ready to start producing crude oils by early to mid next year.

The next stage of the project will offer more job opportunities in the renewable fuels sector.

This year East Shores become one of the go-to places for families to enjoy a day out at the park and water play area.

But next year it's set to get even bigger.

The Gladstone Ports Corporation is seeking funding for stage 1B of the precinct.

The next stage includes cafes and restaurants.

Gladstone Oil Holdings hope to build a 75 mega-litre diesel import terminal at Fisherman's Landing.

The terminal will bring 180 jobs to Gladstone.

Casper Energy's chief executive officer Duncan McKenzie said in October "we want to keep it a Gladstone based company with a local workforce".

In October Mr McKenzie said construction would start "in six months".