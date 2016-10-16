Five cheap buys on Gladstone's property market under $150k

LOOKING for a cheap buy in Gladstone's property market? There's plenty to choose from.

Here's five properties on the market, including parcels of land, units and homes.

1. Block of land at Quoin Island:

A parcel of land at Quoin Island is on the market for $55,000.

FOR $55,000 you can own a piece of a tropical island in Gladstone's harbour. A 1,500m2 residential block of land is on the market. It's advertised as having "full of potential and is ready for someone to build their island getaway".

This listing is with LJ Hooker Gladstone.

2. West Gladstone unit

LIVE in the city in this unit on Scenery Street West Gladstone, on the market for $99,000. This unit has two bedrooms, one bathroom and two car ports.

3. Agnes Water beach shack

This Agnes Water shack is on the market.

This low-set home listed at $147,000 is being advertised as the perfect Agnes weekender. The two-bedroom home on 50 Jobson Rd, Agnes Water, overlooks a large dam and mountains.

4. "Cheapest block" in Tannum Sands

This is the cheapest block of land you can buy right now at Tannum Sands.

A block of land at 8 Chelsea Lane can be purchased for $125,000. The block of land is advertised as being "dirt cheap and ready to be built on". Chelsea Lane is located at Tannum Blue.

5. Four bedroom home at Clinton

This 3 Clark St home is on the market for $149,000.

This home at 3 Clark St is on the market for $149,000. The Raine and Horne listed property has two bathrooms and one car port and is in walking distance to primary schools and the Clinton Shopping Centre.