First ever Expo 4680 to benefit Team RSPCA

Emily Burley
| 17th Nov 2016 4:00 PM
GOOD CAUSE: Nicole and Team RSPCA will be at Saturday's Expo 4680.
GOOD CAUSE: Nicole and Team RSPCA will be at Saturday's Expo 4680. Luka Kauzlaric

KIDS enterainment, live performances and more than 100 market stalls will all form part of Saturday's Expo 4680 at Calliope River Historical Village.

Free jumping castles, slides and face painting will keep the young ones busy, while the cars, motorbikes and boats on display are sure to be a hit with all ages.

Stallholders will sell a range of goods, including clothes, crafts and tasty treats.

"There will be Christmas shopping opportunities but there will also be opportunities to support our local businesses,” said organiser from KType Creative, Kelli Jackson.

Tannum Blue Real Estate has jumped on board as the event's major sponsor, while money raised from the gate will go towards a nominated cause, this time being Team RSPCA.

"We're thrilled to be chosen as the charity of choice to receive the profits from Expo 4680,” Team RSPCA Gladstone president, Nicole Allison said.

"We're only a small group and we're run fully by volunteers so we rely on the generous support of local organisations and community members who believe in our mission.”

Ms Allison said the organisation would bring some its animals to the expo in the hopes of finding them a "forever home”.

"It will also be a great opportunity to educate the community about the work that we do and hopefully we can recruit some more volunteers and foster carers and save more animals.”

The expo runs from 2-9pm.

