Mum who lost everything in horror fire has 'faith in Gladstone'

Telitha Abbott will slowly rebuild her familys lives after a fire tore through their Calliope rental home.

A HORRIFIC house fire tore apart a Calliope family's lives and belongings.

But from the tragic and sudden loss Telitha Abbott, her partner and three children have restored faith for the Gladstone region and its generosity.

The family has benefited from the goodness of Gladstone residents and businesses who have donated time, items and effort to help get them back on their feet.

Telitha said one week on she never imagined they would have pieced back together their lives so quickly.

This week Telitha, her partner Reg and three children moved into a rental home at Tannum Sands.

The family has also had clothing and toys donated for the children.

Telitha said the generosity had a long-term impact on the family, who was originally heartbroken and scared because of the fire.

"We were actually planning on moving to Brisbane at the end of the year, but we're not doing that any more," Telitha said.

"I really like that the community helped us out, for me it's really put my faith back in Gladstone.

"Someone donated a pony for Harmony.

"Her favourite pony was destroyed in the fire so that just made her so happy."

The fire was at their Calliope rental home and started from an accident in the kitchen.

It quickly sent smoke and flames throughout the home, destroying everything in its wake.

Telitha's son Jai, 8, was dubbed a hero during the accident for snapping in to action to save his baby brother Reggie.

"I heard mum call out, 'Find Reggie, get him out'," Jai, the Calliope State Primary School student said.

"I quickly found Reggie boy and I got him out of the house through the window."

Telitha said donations come far and wide, with everything from clothing to work labour and food vouchers given.

"The kids needed normal back," Telitha said.

"And without this help it would have taken months at least for us to get to this stage."