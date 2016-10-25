31°
News

Mum who lost everything in horror fire has 'faith in Gladstone'

Tegan Annett
| 1st Nov 2016 1:29 PM Updated: 2:33 PM
Telitha Abbott will slowly rebuild her familys lives after a fire tore through their Calliope rental home.
Telitha Abbott will slowly rebuild her familys lives after a fire tore through their Calliope rental home. Mike Richards GLA251016FIRE

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A HORRIFIC house fire tore apart a Calliope family's lives and belongings.

But from the tragic and sudden loss Telitha Abbott, her partner and three children have restored faith for the Gladstone region and its generosity.

AS IT HAPPENED | 'Traumatic': Boy saves litte brother as fire destroys home

The family has benefited from the goodness of Gladstone residents and businesses who have donated time, items and effort to help get them back on their feet.

Telitha said one week on she never imagined they would have pieced back together their lives so quickly.

This week Telitha, her partner Reg and three children moved into a rental home at Tannum Sands.

The family has also had clothing and toys donated for the children.

Telitha said the generosity had a long-term impact on the family, who was originally heartbroken and scared because of the fire.

"We were actually planning on moving to Brisbane at the end of the year, but we're not doing that any more," Telitha said.

"I really like that the community helped us out, for me it's really put my faith back in Gladstone.

"Someone donated a pony for Harmony.

"Her favourite pony was destroyed in the fire so that just made her so happy."

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The fire was at their Calliope rental home and started from an accident in the kitchen.

It quickly sent smoke and flames throughout the home, destroying everything in its wake.

Telitha's son Jai, 8, was dubbed a hero during the accident for snapping in to action to save his baby brother Reggie.

"I heard mum call out, 'Find Reggie, get him out'," Jai, the Calliope State Primary School student said.

"I quickly found Reggie boy and I got him out of the house through the window."

Telitha said donations come far and wide, with everything from clothing to work labour and food vouchers given.

"The kids needed normal back," Telitha said.

"And without this help it would have taken months at least for us to get to this stage."

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstone gladstone region

REVEALED: Gladstone's cheapest suburbs for rent

REVEALED: Gladstone's cheapest suburbs for rent

HUNDREDS of properties left vacant, forcing landlords to slash rent.

'Faith back in Gladstone': Family lost everything in fire

Telitha Abbott will slowly rebuild her familys lives after a fire tore through their Calliope rental home.

HORRIFIC house fire tore apart a Calliope family's lives.

Ergon was ready to spend $60,000 on its Christmas party

Ergon Energy budgeted $60,000 for its Christmas party in the past financial year, before clarifying that it included other expenses.

HAS the email already gone out about this year’s Christmas party?

Bill Shorten coming to Gladstone to talk 'jobs, jobs, jobs'

2016 ELECTION: Opposition leader Bill Shorten drops in on Gladstone a week out from the poll.

Bill Shorten will be in Gladstone tomorrow to meet with workers

Local Partners

HORROR YARD: Owner of Gladstone land could cop costs

YARD WITH abandoned car in danger of being swamped by grass.

Win 1 of 12 Hams

of Christmas
Learn More

Top four best pubs for a meal in Gladstone

So where is the best spot for a pub feed in Gladstone.

WATCH: NASA space station is live, see the view from above

In this picture taken from NASA's International Space Station from April 2015, the SpaceX Dragon is captured with the 57.7-foot-long Canadarm2 robotic arm before its installation to the Harmony module.

See the world from a new perspective as space station passes Rocky

Community garden set for Palmwoods

Kay Nixon at the Palmwoods Community Gardens will be hosting a launch day and inviting the ecommunity to come along and sign up.

Parcel of land to supply sustainable gardening for community

SUPER SATURDAY: Plenty on offer in Gladstone today

Jason Mara scores 86 points on Ugly Kid Joe. Jason went on to win The Chronicle PBR All Star Challenge with his ride on Rock Star gaining 85 points for a total of 171. Saturday Oct 15, 2016.

There's plenty to see and do in Gladstone today.

Kendall Jenner's health concern

Kendall Jenner's health concern

KENDALL Jenner has been worried about her health because she wakes up and "can't move".

Paris Hilton tattooes her autograph on friends arm

Paris Hilton has tattooed her autograph on her friends arm

Janet Jackson converts to Islam

Janet Jackson on stage on first night of Unbreakable World Tour

Janet Jackson has reportedly converted to Islam

Mariah Carey's 'mansion demand' in split from James Packer

Mariah Carey is demanding James Packer buy her a mansion

Tippi Hedren 'sexually assaulted' by Alfred Hitchcock

Tippi Hedren claims she was sexually assaulted by Alfred Hitchcock

Bundaberg short filmmaker cops Rising Star award

SCENES FROM HOME: A still from Traveller, directed by James Latter and co-written with Indi Neish, pictured, who stars in it.

"The only production expense was the postcard she's writing on”

Salling accused of rape on top of child porn charges

Disgraced actor Mark Salling has been accused of raping a woman

Modern &amp; Contemporary Abode with Heated Pool &amp; Shed

2 Leonie Court, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 4 OFFERS AROUND...

If you have been waiting for the prices to come down to a very affordable level so that you could give your family a modern home to be proud of, then this...

Deceased Estate - Must Sell Now!

4 Adelaide Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 3 2 3 $399,000

If you have been in search for a home close to the city, with great ocean views, on a large parcel of land and with plenty of privacy - then I would highly...

The Time to Purchase Gladstone&#39;s Best Homes - Is Now!

4 Linville Court, Kin Kora 4680

House 5 3 2 Offer Above...

This is your last chance to secure the bargain of a lifetime - This home must sell as the owner is moving overseas and they are ready to do a deal for this 5 star...

Executive living in one of the best locations in Gladstone!

11 Grasstree Crescent, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $699,000

Built by local builder Tenheggler Homes to showcase the best fittings and fixtures on offer. This magnificent home has everything you could dream of and more. It...

Superb Family Retreat

3 Briffney Street, Kirkwood 4680

House 5 2 4 $649,000

Built by one of Gladstone’s most highly regarded local builders, Mick & Z Homes, this is the perfect home to raise your family. Situated on a generous 934m2...

Owner Is Relocating Overseas - Act Now To Secure This Blue Chip Property!

19 Auckland Street, Gladstone 4680

House 3 2 2 OFFERS AROUND...

Stop Looking! This is the home that you have been waiting for and it will not disappoint. If you are in the market for a home in a top position with magnificent...

The Owner Is Moving Overseas And Must Sell Now!

Unit 2/3 Central Lane, Gladstone 4680

Unit 3 1 1 $199,000

If you have been looking at getting into the property market then this is the perfect place to start! This Inner City Townhouse is located only a couple of hundred...

Owner Moving Overseas - Must Sell!

10 Herbert Street, Gladstone 4680

House 3 2 $300,000

Anyone looking for a charming character home, close to Gladstone's CBD and with Multi-purpose Zoning so that you can run a home business? Well I think I may be...

HIGH SET ON CORNER BLOCK.. WITH AMPLE VEHICLE ACCOMMODATION

3 Javelin Street, Toolooa 4680

House 3 2 4 AUCTION

Get out of the rental market and into the property market today. This home offers endless potential for the new owner. Boasting timber flooring throughout the...

ATTENTION FIRST HOME BUYERS! PLUS MEDIA ROOM

14 Takoko Place, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $319,000

Make no mistake; this four bedroom home embodies extreme value for the buyer looking for spacious modern living. The floor plan is unique and boasts an authentic...

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Four inner-city motels on the market worth millions

No Caption

FOUR motels in or near Gladstone's CBD thrown on the market.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

One of Coast's 'most remarkable' homes sells for $6.25m

Sale is proof there's confidence in Coast market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!