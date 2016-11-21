Fire permits banned in Gladstone with conditions 'too dangerous'

Fire at Sun Valley - crews work to back burn the area

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) has imposed a suspension on all fire permits for residents in the local government areas of Livingstone, Rockhampton, Gladstone and Banana.

The suspension started November 18, and will continue until further notice.

The ban is due to ongoing hot and dry conditions across the region.

Rural Fire Service (RFS) Central Regional Manager Brian Smith said very high fire conditions meant bushfires may ignite and spread quickly.

"Firefighters across the region have been extremely busy in past weeks battling multiple vegetation fires," Mr Smith said.

"Such conditions mean even permitted fires would be difficult to control and pose a danger to communities."

Mr Smith said fires under two metres in any direction were still permitted, as was the use of power tools, however residents needed to be cautious.

"Residents needing to use power tools should do so with extreme care and ensure adequate equipment is available to extinguish any fire that may start," he said.

"This may include having a person available to watch out for any ignitions that occur."

Mr Smith urged all residents in Central Queensland to be vigilant and ensure they were prepared in the event a bushfire threatens their area.

"If they haven't done so already, residents should take the necessary steps to prepare their homes and properties and ensure they have their Bushfire Survival Plans finalised."