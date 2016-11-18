'Mortgages, children': Why it's important to save our jobs

JOBS: The solution to saving jobs in Gladstone may be simpler than we think.

JOBS, jobs and jobs ... quite rightly it is one of the most important concerns for the people of Gladstone.

Since the gas works finished and more than 13,000 jobs vanished like vapour, the people that hung around in Gladstone and the true locals who were suddenly out of a job, have been hanging out for news of new jobs.

It's been slim pickings too. Those skilled jobs in the major industries are usually snapped up by those with the qualifications and experience.

Then the employment water gets even muddier with talk of more redundancies at Santos while we also try to find out exactly how many overseas people are here working on 457 visas.

These figures aren't clear and many are questioning why Santos may be putting off another 18 workers. The union's plan may have been simplistic to save money and jobs but it was at least a plan to try and save 18 people who may have mortgages, children to raise and bills to pay.

Just as simplistic, was a plan at the Boyne Smelters which was explained at Saturday night's The Observer Best in Business Awards.

Boyne Smelters asked its employees for ideas that would save the company up to $10,000. The final result was savings of $30 million.

Could it be if Santos did the same thing, these 18 people might still have a job, or this money could be used to utilise these skilled persons somewhere else?

Some agencies charge between $1500 and $2000 to do the mountains of paperwork it takes to get 457 visas through the various government departments.

If this is the case here, perhaps that two grand could be used to train up a local person to do the job that requires the special skills of someone from overseas.

Sounds simple and might even be naive... but sometimes the most simple things are the most effective.