Find out why these women are tickled pink

BE INSPIRED: Cancer Council Queensland Gladstone branch volunteers Ros Newberry, Kathy Nielsen, Jenny Winning and Kay Brown are excited about the Pink Ribbon fundraising breakfasts in the Gladstone region.

RESIDENTS can listen to an inspirational speaker and help raise vital funds for cancer research at this year's Pink Ribbon Breakfast.

Cancer Council Queensland Gladstone branch is getting ready for its Pink Ribbon Breakfast fundraiser for breast-cancer research.

This year is set to be a big one, too, with guest speaker author Jenny Old sharing her story.

At 22 Jenny fell in love with Rick Old and went to live and work with him on building a viable cattle station together with a family in the 1960s in the isolated Queensland Gulf region.

Ms Old wrote a novel about her experiences, called McAllister.

Learn about her journey from the city to the bush and some of her biggest life challenges.

Cancer Council Queensland Gladstone branch chairman Ros Newberry said this was one of their biggest fundraisers for breast cancer.

She said Jenny Old would be an entertaining and inspiring guest speaker.

"What we've found is people like to be entertained at these events," Ms Newberry said.

"I have read her book and I loved her writing style and the gratitude she expresses.

"She's a very bright and intelligent woman."

Liz Cunningham will be the compere for the event.

The Pink Ribbon Breakfast is held on October 21 at Yaralla Sports Club from 7am to 9am.

Tickets are $40 and can be bought from The Rock and T-Leaf Clothing.