Young film maker unveils work at CQs biggest festival

Tegan Annett
| 21st Sep 2016 3:44 PM

GLADSTONE filmmaker Stevan Markovic will have his short film's premiere at our region's biggest film festival.

The 18-year-old aspiring filmmaker is working with 15 of his peers, including producer and film festival organiser Luke Graham, to create a short film, Soft Light Harmony.

Stevan will be filming his first short film in Gladstone this year. The power lines will be one of the most important scenes in the movie. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer
Stevan will be filming his first short film in Gladstone this year. The power lines will be one of the most important scenes in the movie. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer Mike Richards GLA160316FILM

For Markovic, creating films is an avenue to express his thoughts and ideas.

He said his latest short film was his most significant project.

"I would think for me filmmaking is a means of expression," he said.

"It's to bring people together to a mutual subject ... I have other interests too like painting and music but this is a crossroads where everything meets."

From a young age he was exposed to cultural films and these prompted his interest in the arts.

He said his first attempt at photography and filming was with his friends while skateboarding.

"Some underlying narrative would start to build and it turned into loose art videos," he said.

"That progressed into me having a natural appreciation for film."

He hopes to turn his passion into a career.

And he says its events like Capricorn Film Festival that will help make that happen.

 

Markovic said there were avenues for Gladstone residents to take if they were keen on the arts.

"For the time that I've spent in Gladstone you take what you can and you work with it and this film is an extension of that," he said.

"For Gladstone to have the opportunity to host Capricorn Film Festival is a big deal because for local film makers its a foot in the door."

This is the second year Capricorn Film Festival has been held in Gladstone.

In October the event is expected to draw a crowd of thousands to support filmmakers from the region and the nation.

Short-listed films are screened at the weekend event, which has a prize pool of more than $6000.

The festival will have a panel of guest judges, too. Last year's judges were television presenter Kayne Tremills and Home and Away stars Kyle Pryor (who plays Nate Cooper) and Lisa Gormley (who plays Bianca Scott).

Capricorn Film Festival

Submissions are due on October 6.

Capricorn Film Festival is on October 29 at Gladstone Marina.

Capricorn Film Festival is central Queensland's only film awards.

Its aim is to discover local, national and international cinema talent to showcase.

For more information visit capricornfilmfestival.org/about.
 

Topics:  capricorn film festival, filmmaking, gladstone marina

