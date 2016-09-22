Find out what is 'appening' online

THE Observer has launched a new app to give you an even smoother way of consuming local news.

The app, available on both iOS and Android devices, is designed to give our valued digital subscribers a better experience, particularly on mobiles and tablets.

The app has had a complete overhaul, and for the first time gives readers a chance to follow topics that particularly interest them.

Once you are logged in, you can also join the conversation on local issues by making your own comments on the stories that concern you.

The app is not just available for subscribers though, it can be used by casual readers, until they reach the article limit.

It's a great way to see what you might be missing in local news, views, sport, entertainment, photos, videos and event information each day.

Articles within the apps now also include more imagery, photo galleries and locally produced video content.

It also provides an easy way for subscribers to download the digital edition of each day's newspaper - within the app itself.

You can see how the printed edition looked that day, advertisements and all.

So how do I get it?

To download the app on your phone or tablet, go to the App Store on an iOS device or Google Play store on an Android device.

Search for The Observer and click install.

You might see two different apps - the one you are looking for is from APN Australian Regional Media, not PressReader one.

Click 'allow notifications' to ensure you are given access to our messages letting you know the top stories of the day.

They will pop up on your screen and then you can click on them to be taken to the article that interests you.

So how do I login?

To login for the first time, click on the menu button first, then go the very bottom left hand side of the app where you will see 'guest'.

Login there with your subscription login.

If are not a subscriber, and want to become one, you can go to our subscriptions page here:

http://ow.ly/TDpD304pxyE

If you sign up for 12 months with a subscription, not only will you get full access to your local paper, the Courier-Mail, and Washington Post, you will also have the choice of a free Fitbit or NutriBullet.

That's $370 worth of value for just $199.

Once you have our app installed and have full access you will be able to read as many local, state, national and international stories as you like.

You will also find links to our great videos and fantastic photo galleries to enjoy and watch in the navigation menu.