29°
News

Find out what is 'appening' online

22nd Sep 2016 11:19 AM Updated: 11:44 AM
LATEST ACTION: Tegan Annett tries out Australian Regional Media's new app.
LATEST ACTION: Tegan Annett tries out Australian Regional Media's new app. Photo: Luke Mortimer

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE Observer has launched a new app to give you an even smoother way of consuming local news.

The app, available on both iOS and Android devices, is designed to give our valued digital subscribers a better experience, particularly on mobiles and tablets.

The app has had a complete overhaul, and for the first time gives readers a chance to follow topics that particularly interest them.

Once you are logged in, you can also join the conversation on local issues by making your own comments on the stories that concern you.

The app is not just available for subscribers though, it can be used by casual readers, until they reach the article limit.

It's a great way to see what you might be missing in local news, views, sport, entertainment, photos, videos and event information each day.

Articles within the apps now also include more imagery, photo galleries and locally produced video content.

It also provides an easy way for subscribers to download the digital edition of each day's newspaper - within the app itself.

You can see how the printed edition looked that day, advertisements and all.

So how do I get it?

Julia Whitwell tries out the Sunshine Coast Daily App. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily
Julia Whitwell tries out the Sunshine Coast Daily App. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily John McCutcheon

To download the app on your phone or tablet, go to the App Store on an iOS device or Google Play store on an Android device.

Search for The Observer and click install.

You might see two different apps - the one you are looking for is from APN Australian Regional Media, not PressReader one.

Click 'allow notifications' to ensure you are given access to our messages letting you know the top stories of the day.

They will pop up on your screen and then you can click on them to be taken to the article that interests you.

So how do I login?

To login for the first time, click on the menu button first, then go the very bottom left hand side of the app where you will see 'guest'.

Login there with your subscription login.

If are not a subscriber, and want to become one, you can go to our subscriptions page here:

http://ow.ly/TDpD304pxyE

If you sign up for 12 months with a subscription, not only will you get full access to your local paper, the Courier-Mail, and Washington Post, you will also have the choice of a free Fitbit or NutriBullet.

That's $370 worth of value for just $199.

Once you have our app installed and have full access you will be able to read as many local, state, national and international stories as you like.

You will also find links to our great videos and fantastic photo galleries to enjoy and watch in the navigation menu.

Gladstone Observer
Local woman recruited to 'deal with' Gladstone airport's $30m debt

Local woman recruited to 'deal with' Gladstone airport's $30m...

GLADSTONE Airport owes the council $30 million.

Local company scores $2.4m contract

Resurfacing work continues on Eenie Creek Road. Photo Geoff Potter / Noosa News

PAY day for local company, with local workers guaranteed jobs.

Gladstone drink drivers named and shamed

GLADSTONE drivers racked up some hefty fines on the roads last week, after police intercepted six driving under the influence of alcohol.

A 19-year-old was caught drink driving in the high-range

'Cruise ship hub' to bring 5000 passenger 'mega liner'

MASTER PLAN: Gladstone Ports Corporation's 'master plan' for the city's cruise ship industry.

CONSTRUCTION expected to begin next year.

Local Partners

Recognise police officer sacrifice on remembrance day

TWO events will be held in Gladstone to mark National Police Remembrance Day.

Horse panics and tramples young man

BLAST FROM THE PAST: The Mutdapilly State School class of 1876.

YOUNG man severely injured while shoeing a horse.

Classic car auction draws buyers from US, Dubai

"He wants everyone to enjoy the cars, the collection got too big'

Latest deals and offers

Kendall Jenner: 'I'm all about freeing the nipple'

Kendall Jenner: 'I'm all about freeing the nipple'

The 20-year-old model revealed she prefers to either go braless or with her lingerie exposed as she likes to show off what's under her clothing.

What's on the big screen this week

A scene from the movie Storks.

THE school holiday offering expands with a new animated movie.

Top five Queensland food festivals you must do

5000 attendees enjoyed last year's Spirit of Bundaberg Festival, and this year will be even bigger.

THE Spirit of Bundaberg Festival tops our list!

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E1 - the battle of the bracelets

Georgia Love speaks to Rhys Chilton in a scene from the first episode of The Bachelorette.

GEORGIA Love meets a cast of colourful characters in series premiere

First Bachelorette evictee could have been The Bachelor

The Bachelorette contestant Dale Brown.

DALE Brown was in the running for Ten's other reality dating show.

New technology 1000 times faster than NBN

Fibre optic is considered the fastest internet solution at present.

Nokia says it has manipulated fibre optic cable to achieve the speed

Angelina Jolie files for divorce from Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie with their six children

Angelina Jolie has filed for divorce from Brad Pitt

Private, Peaceful and Perfect

Unit 30/2 Ringuet Close, Glen Eden 4680

Unit 3 3 1 $199,000

This modern townhouse backs onto a tranquil gully and is screaming out for a family to call it home. Featuring a generous living area downstairs connected to the...

Now&#39;s the time to make your move!

Unit 9/2 Ringuet Close, Glen Eden 4680

Unit 3 3 1 $199,000

This modern townhouse is located in a private and secure complex close to schools and shops. Featuring a generous living area downstairs connected to the fully...

Fantastic Opportunity!

42 Allunga Drive, Glen Eden 4680

Residential Land Your privacy is assured on this private 776m2 block with no rear ... $150,000

Your privacy is assured on this private 776m2 block with no rear neighbors. Vacant blocks of land like this one seldom hit the market, so act quickly as this land...

Spacious family home awaits its new owners!

30 Lomandra Street, Boyne Island 4680

House 4 2 1 Auction

Boasting spacious living rooms, low maintenance yard and large bedrooms, this value-plus residence should be inspected quickly! This lowset, low maintenance...

LOWSET, MODERN, BRICK HOME AWAITS ITS NEW FAMILY!

6 Dampier Court, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 2 $340,000

This contemporary, lowest, brick home has plenty to offer the growing family and will not disappoint. With polished tiles throughout, an abundance of natural light...

Looking For An Investment That&#39;s Priced to Meet the Market?

Unit 13/26 Flinders Street, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $169,000

This 121m2 modern townhouse is priced low to sell quickly and would be an asset to your investment portfolio! It is a buyer's market and now is the time to take...

SIDE ACCESS? TICK! SOLAR POWER? TICK! LARGE BLOCK? TICK!

21 Hetherington Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 $205,000

If you have been waiting to find a great solid home to call your own at an amazing price then this home ticks all the boxes! This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home has...

STOP RENTING! ABSOLUTELY NOTHING TO DO BUT MOVE IN!

47 Drynan Drive, Calliope 4680

House 4 2 2 $289,000

If you're still renting you need to view this property to see what it has to offer for this fantastic price! The large open plan kitchen/living area offers...

Absolutely Magnificent

8 Sunrise Place, New Auckland 4680

House 5 3 6 OFFERS INVITED

Welcome to 8 Sunrise Place, situated in the prestigious Parksville Estate. This is a once-in-a-lifetime dream property and with an endless list of features, you...

Starting Out? Slowing Down?

6 Hughes Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 $179,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is delighted to be marketing 6 Hughes St For Sale. If you are seeking an affordable fully renovated character home, then look no further...

Couple build their own 'tiny house' for $45k

Holly Bowen and Oli Bucher built their "tiny house" themselves, only hiring a plumber and an electrician. Photo/supplied

The house, which is built on a trailer and can be towed.

Rocky proves prime real estate in latest REIQ report

Kas Woch sold this Wood St home in Depot Hill for $107,000 in August.

A new investor's market as Rocky house prices hit lowest in state

Sunshine Beach property breaks real estate record

The property overlooks Sunshine Beach, as the backyard lawn meets the sand.

Sunshine Beach mansion sale smashes real estate record

Gladstone's 35 cheapest rental properties, all under $100

PERFECT if you are saving for a home, or just want to save full stop

Gladstone's 10 cheapest properties on the market

YOU won't find property cheaper than this in Gladstone.

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction