'Finally on track': Property market starts to look healthier

REAL ESTATE agents in Gladstone have already called it but property gurus Herron Todd White have made it official, the property market in Gladstone has hit the bottom.

For at least 12 months, as property prices continued to tumble, Herron Todd White said Gladstone's residential market was "approaching the bottom".

But after its latest Month in Review report, the experts say it is "no longer all doom and gloom and it is unlikely that values will drop any further".

"There have been some telling signs including significantly increased sales and leasing activity, especially in the bottom end of the market (sub $200,000)," the report said.

"The key driver at present is the affordability of property in the Gladstone region...value levels are the lowest they have been in over a decade.

"We are seeing more transactions that represent very good value for money."

But while the value of established homes remain low, the market for newly constructed homes remains challenged and is still declining, according to Herron Todd White.

The simple reason for this is that it's cheaper to buy an "existing modern home" than it is to buy house and land packages.

Although the market has hit the bottom, the report stated that the road ahead may be difficult, especially for the unit market in town.

"The vacancy rate is slowly dropping however until it is at least halved, there is unlikely to be nay pressure put on the rental market and rental levels," the report said.

"2016 saw a significant increase in the number of mortgage defaults in the Gladstone region (and) with the possibility of increasing interest rates this year from major lenders, we suspect these properties will continue to roll in during 2017.

"While everything looking forward into 2017 is positive, we can at least say we are finally on the track to a healthier property market in Gladstone."