Hundreds flock to Gladstone's film extravaganza

Ross Irby
| 29th Oct 2016 5:00 AM

GLADSTONE'S big weekend of outdoor film drama kicked off on the grass last night with international and Australian cinema on show at Gladstone Marina as part of the Capricorn Film Festival.

With over 300 entries this year, tonight's program offers up more inspiring short films.

Gladstone film festival director Luke Graham and 800 Words star Melinda Vidler on the VIP couches as the festival gets underway.
Gladstone film festival director Luke Graham and 800 Words star Melinda Vidler on the VIP couches as the festival gets underway.

The festival supports international and home grown film makers and is an opportunity to view a diverse range of films.

Festival founder and executive officer Luke Graham said the 2016 event had seven times the entries from Central Queensland compared to last year's inaugural event. It is on again from 2pm today. Go to capricornfilmfestival.org.au for details.

Topics:  film gladstone gladstone region things to do

