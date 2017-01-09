'Fighting for life': Plea for help after rail track incident

A GoFundMe page has been created to help fund the eventual recovery of Jothan Wilson-Tokotaua, who was found with life-threatening injuries on the rail tracks beneath a Goondoon St bridge on New Year's Eve.

Speaking to The Observer, Maioha Tokotaua said his husband had burns to about 40% of his body and face, a severely injured spine, a broken neck, two punctured lungs and four broken ribs after the incident.

Read more: Gay haters threw my husband off a Gladstone bridge

HEARTBROKEN: Maioha Tokotaua is at his husband's bedside in a Brisbane hospital. Maioha Tokotaua

The page was created last weekend by Rockhampton's Pam Parker, and reads: "Some 15 minutes prior to midnight, Joth headed off on what should have been a quick trip to the shop to purchase one last packet of cigarettes for Maioha and him to share, as they'd decided their New Years resolution was to give up smoking."

"As the hour was fast approaching, Maioha became concerned as Josh hadn't made it home so headed out to find him, sadly some 2 hours later he found his husband laying motionless near the railway tracks under the overpass bridge.

HEARTBROKEN: Maioha Tokotaua is at his husband's bedside in a Brisbane hospital. Maioha Tokotaua

So far the GoFundMe account has raised $30.