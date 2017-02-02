Field of dreams turns to 'field of weeds'

THE $1.4 million Liz Cunningham Park at Calliope was supposed to be a "field of dreams” but eight months after the council vowed to fix the sporting ground, it's nothing but a "field of weeds”, according to footballer Michael Fearns.

The $780,000 problem with the park arose after Gladstone Regional Council originally skimped on the design and construction of the park, which left it with a 2m drop from one goal post to the other.

In July last year the unplayable state of the sporting grounds, which were supposed to accommodate both the Calliope Football Club and the Calliope and District Cricket Club, was addressed at the council's Environment and Community Committee, where it was resolved to fix the grounds.

At the time the council chambers heard that $600,000 was required for earth works to fix the playing surface, with $180,000 needed for new turf.

But as the months rolled on, and the start of the football season neared, work to fix the million dollar facility has yet to start, forcing players back to the unsuitable Bunting Park for training.

Mayor Matt Burnett said work would not begin until the design for the upgrades were finalised, which he hoped would be completed in the "next few weeks”.

"It is difficult to give a definitive timeframe but it is fair to say that the fields won't be playable for the commencement of the upcoming season,” Cr Burnett said.

However, Calliope footballer Mr Fearns said the lack of progress was a "disgusting disgrace” and "typical of bad management”.

"It's been months and we haven't seen anything...I know when I make a mistake I bust my gut to fix it,” he said.

"We don't have a home ground so we'll have to play away, we'll be a nomadic club this year.

"Once fixed the facility will be fantastic...(but) you can't run on the field without breaking an ankle at the moment.”

Training will be held at Bunting Park for the foreseeable future but Mr Fearns wasn't holding his breath about getting onto Liz Cunningham Park soon.

The council will consult with both sporting clubs about the design of the park before beginning work.