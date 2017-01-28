31°
'Fiasco': $10M servo means historic tree to be destoyed

Declan Cooley
| 28th Jan 2017 6:00 PM
LOST HISTORY: Benaraby local Keith Bromilow concedes the tree he fought to save will be cut down.
LOST HISTORY: Benaraby local Keith Bromilow concedes the tree he fought to save will be cut down. Paul Braven

IN 1948 Mackay's Daily Mercury ran a story on the Queensland Government's "beautification" program, which had set out to plant more than 6000 trees along the Bruce Hwy in honour of Matthew Flinders.

The author of the article wrote "he who plants a tree deserves the gratitude of generations" but it appears like milk, gratitude comes with an expiry date.

It's understood next Tuesday the developers of a $10 million service station will meet to lock in a date for the execution of one of Benaraby's last remaining Matthew Flinders Memorial trees.

The tree has stood where it has for 60 years and according to Benaraby local Keith Bromilow, is in good health and has never dropped a limb.

Mr Bromilow has been fighting since August last year to save the tree but without much community support, he concedes he has lost his long battle.

The tree currently stands in the middle of where the new service station's driveway will go.

"The tree is only in the way of the driveway by about 1m and if they put in a slight curve in the concrete, you'd get past it no problems," he said.

"If someone had jumped up and down a bit earlier when we saw the plan we might have been able to get around it."

In 1947 the Commissioner for Main Roads, Mr J R Kemp, prepared a plan for 5803 trees to be planted between Bundaberg and Rockhampton but this was later expanded to include an additional 500 trees in the region.

At the time the Morning Bulletin reported in May that between Miriam Vale and Gladstone 918 trees where to be planted, including the one at Benaraby.

By 1949 planting had finished but according to historian Lorna McDonald, who wrote the book Gladstone: City That Waited, not everyone, especially this paper, thought the trees had been a success for the region.

"(In 1956) the Observer described the scheme for the avenue as 'perhaps one of the maddest proposals put forward'," Ms McDonald wrote.

"It had already proved a fiasco, with the wrong trees planted, the poorest terrain chosen and finally, a bushfire which destroyed dozens of shrubs near Bajool."

Although Mr Bromilow loves the tree, he is strongly in favour of seeing the much-needed development go ahead.

"Benaraby could certainly do with something like the service station and shops down here but I think it's the end of the road for the tree," he said.

But not wishing to lie down, Mr Bromilow and Richard Johnson have come together to see if replacement trees could be planted.

Another campaigner, who asked not to be named, said she would be seeking support for changes to local laws, which would see a monetary value placed on trees.

She said if trees were valued in dollar terms then developers may think twice about cutting trees down.

This system was used in Melbourne after developers applied to cut down four trees. Staff at the Melbourne City Council calculated the cost of replacing the trees at $33,240.

