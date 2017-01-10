32°
Feral pigs, dogs becoming big problem for Gladstone region

Sarah Barnham
| 10th Jan 2017 2:57 PM Updated: 3:18 PM
THE GLADSTONE Regional Mayor has labelled feral pigs and wild dogs as a "major" issue within the Gladstone region and moreso Miriam Vale.
THE GLADSTONE Regional Mayor has labelled feral pigs and wild dogs as a "major" issue within the Gladstone region and even moreso at Miriam Vale.

So much so it has prompted the council to run a 1080 baiting trial within the Miriam Vale region to target pests, after a local landholder approached the council.

"Wild dogs and feral pigs are both listed as restricted invasive matter under the Biosecurity Act 2014 (QLD)," Councillor Burnett said.

Controlling wild pigs is just one of many on-farm biosecurity practises Central Queensland farmers are undertaking. Photo Daniel Burdon / Rural Weekly RRW070611dpig1
"All landholders who have previously participated in Council's 1080 meat baiting program in 2015 and 2016 will receive an application pack in February 2017."

 

Council's Environment and Community Services Chair Councillor Cindi Bush said all other landholders are asked to contact Council if they are interested in taking part.

"People can register their interest by phoning our Pest Management Section on 4970 0700."
 

