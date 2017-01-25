'Feeling the pinch': Record number of homes not paying rates

DOWNTURN: There are 59 properties at risk of being auctioned off by Gladstone Regional Council, after the owners failed to pay rates for the past three years.

A RECORD high number of Gladstone properties are at risk of being sold by the council.

The Gladstone Regional Council released a report yesterday stating 59 properties can potentially be auctioned off by the council if home owners have not paid their rates.

Mayor Matt Burnett said property owners who had not paid their rates for more than three years were at risk.

"People stop paying because of severe financial difficulties,” Cr Burnett said.

"You can't walk into a supermarket, get some milk and walk out and tell them you'll pay next week.”

Cr Burnett said over the last three to four years, five properties out of a couple of hundred were auctioned off.

"Generally those at risk are properties with no mortgages,” Cr Burnett said.

"It's a hardship for anyone feeling the pinch of financial services.”

Struggling families put food, water and education ahead of paying rates and Cr Burnett said people can be overwhelmed with other bills.

He said paying council rates could be at the bottom of their priorities.

"They might have car repayments or bank repayments and council is put aside to deal with later,” Cr Burnett said.

"They want a roof over their heads, but they may not have one for long.”

Cr Burnett said if people were using the library or were putting their bins out to be collected, they must pay rates for the services.

According to the report, over the past seven years there were 229 properties at risk, which included three properties without mortgagees and one commercial property.

The report states the council lost more than half a million dollars caused by people not paying their rates.

The Mayor Cr Burnett said if people bought investment properties during the boom and wasted their opportunities, they could be struggling.

"Investment properties may be struggling to get rent because there's no one around. They may have been renting for $1500 a week and now get $150,” he said.

Cr Burnett said the council did not proceed with the sale of any of the properties last year.