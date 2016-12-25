Feeding those who need this Christmas

NOT everyone has the privilege of a warm Christmas lunch surrounded by friends and family.

St Saviour's Church provided warmth of food and friendly faces to those in need for Christmas lunch.

Helping about 80 people, St Saviour's Church rectors warden Kerry Yates said Gladstone is a healing place.

"It's a wonderful time of giving and to be a part of the community of Gladstone,” Ms Yates said.

"We've received so much to help those in need, we're overwhelmed and very blessed.”

The Christmas lunch fed mainly single people who would have spent the day all alone.

Father Daniel said the feedback has been positive any everyone was very grateful for the luncheon.

"It's been a real community spirit, more than ever before,” Father Daniel said.

Father Daniel said the church was able to help homeless people and people who have just moved to the town and are really struggling.

"We're here to support the people,” he said.

The Christmas lunch meal of roast chicken, pork and vegetables followed by Christmas pudding meant people could leave full and not hungry.

Ms Yates said she is blessed to be a part of the lunch.

"By the grace of god we are helping so many people in need,” Ms Yates said.

"People are seeing not much work and families are suffering and even schools where families who aren't doing well are giving back.”

Ms Yates said the Christmas lunch is in it's third year and this year has been the biggest luncheon to date.

"We have had one of the bigger turn outs, because more people know about it this year,” she said.

Father Daniel said they had to filter recipients of the Christmas lunch to eliminate people who would take advantage of the good deed.

Father Daniel said people wanting to have the Christmas lunch had to book and mainly singles or homeless people were given a place at the table so they didn't have to spend Christmas alone.

"The first two years the lunch was run by the church, but now the community pays for it through donations,” Father Daniel said.

"The community donates gift cards to buy things or they donate meat.”

There to support the people, Father Daniel said there has been huge support from the community as well as good community volunteers.

"It's been really good, people really enjoy it,” he said.

Ms Yates said it's what Christmas is all about.

"It's good to see people come and join in and be a part of the Christmas celebrations,” she said.