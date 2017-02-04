Father of three jailed after five domestic violence offences

"STAY out of trouble."

These were the parting words a friend left for a Gladstone father of three at the Gladstone Magistrate Court yesterday, as he was whisked away to serve a 12-month jail term.

But it was three words the 41-year-old needed to hear earlier, after pleading guilty to one count of aggravated contravention of a domestic violence order.

The man wasn't off to a good start, turning up to his court sentencing 45 minutes late, walking in as Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho began to issue a warrant for his arrest.

The court heard on May 30 about 7pm, the man attended the complainant's residence to drop off one of the three children he shared with her. The person holds a current domestic violence protection order against him.

They told police he was highly intoxicated and agitated, but left after dropping off the child without causing a scene.

However, at about midnight, the woman woke up to see him standing at the back door trying to get in.

Shouting at her, the man demanded she give him his "f***ing keys" or to let him inside the house.

Opening a small gap in the door, the woman tried to hand the man his keys, but reaching through the door he grabbed her hair and pulled, causing her to scream, while hurling abuse at her.

Managing to shut and lock the door with the three children inside, the court heard she was too scared to leave the house and report it for two days.

Police prosecutor sergeant Barry Stevens said the man had a history of domestic violence, two occasions involving the same person and three with another, spanning over five years.

For this reason, Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho gave the man a 12-month jail term, to be released after April 3 2017.