Fat Pizza and Housos live show is coming

Paul Fenech is taking his TV series Fat Pizza on the road for a series of live shows.

PUT on your running thongs or climb into your uggies, the gang from Sunnyvale is coming to Gladstone.

Franky and his motley collection of bogan mates are leaving the comfort of Sunnyvale and coming to Queensland with a new show, Fat Pizza and Housos.

"We are bringing a mix of stand-up comedy with the stars from Fat Pizza," Paul Fenech, the creator, writer and star of the cult comedy series and movies, said.

If this show is anything like the sell-out 2016 Queensland tour, you'd best get your tickets immediately.

"It's a unique show," Paul said. "There will be no line between us and the audience. We are part of the audience and that's why we have lasted so long. We are not faking it."

Fat Pizza and Housos garnered a cult following for their portrayal of Australian suburban life through the eyes of the housing commission residents of Sunnyvale, making us laugh and cringe at the same time.

The cult following included actors, athletes, presenters, celebrities and public figures who lined up for cameo appearances alongside the regular characters of Franky, Dazza, Shazza, Vanessa, Beryl, Kev the Kiwi and Gary Who.

"Some of those actors and celebrities were delighted to come on board as we had a reputation for being a bit alternative," Paul said.

"They were all big stars in the 70s and 80s, a lot of them came to have fun, they had a sense of humour.

"Angry Anderson was great fun and Bernard King, sadly passed-away now, was one of the funniest of them all, on and off camera. I like being around interesting people."

Although Fat Pizza and Housos characters shock with their drug-use, violence, sex and political incorrectness, Paul Fenech somehow makes it seem okay to belly laugh at the black humour.

It is his keen eye for observation that has enabled him to create such a ragtag of characters.

"I sit back quietly in the corner and watch everything," Paul said. "I check everything out. There is a lot more humour in life than on television."

While Paul won't reveal any future plans for television or movies, he did say he was 'working on stuff.'

"I have a couple of ideas about local councils," he said. "I am just enjoying doing the live shows. I have spent nearly 20 years making movies, now touring is such a relief and it's so relaxing to meet the people and get a sense of what they are into."

With five movies, thousands of live comedy shows, over a hundred half hours of television and a Logie, obviously Paul Fenech is doing something right in portraying our inner-bogan.

"What surprised me was how long we've lasted," he said. "We are the only comedy ensemble on television that has managed to stay on air for 16 years."

The popularity of Fat Pizza and Housos led to the television series Bogan Hunters, part comedy, part reality television that Paul describes as 'car-crash television'.

"Bogan Hunters was fun," he said. "Australia is an amazing country and it has definitely become much more bogan.

"So many people relate to that side of Australia. That is one of the greatest things about Australian humour."

And as for Queenslanders, what does Paul think of us?

"You have the blue ribbon of bogans up there," he said.

The tour details

The Fat Pizza and Housos Comedy Tour plays at The Harvey Road Tavern in Gladstone on Sunday, February 5.

More details online.