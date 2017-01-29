Fast Track Gladstone performer has music in her blood

STAR: Olivia Schulze, 16, will showcase her musical talents at next month's Fast Track Talent Quest.

TAKING the stage comes naturally to Olivia Schulze.

Music is in the 16-year-old Toolooa State High School student's blood.

Her great-grandmother even wrote the Slim Dusty classic, Answer to the Pub With No Beer.

So when the opportunity came about to showcase her talents at next month's Fast Track Talent Quest, the singer-songwriter-guitarist jumped at the chance.

"We saw the Fast Track sign on the way to work and mum suggested I give it a go," Olivia said.

"I thought, 'why not?'"

A talented performer, Olivia has been singing since joining her school choir in Year 2, but has only recently started playing guitar.

"I had a friend teach me the chords to Hello, then sort of branched out from there," she said.

"I'd bought myself a second-hand guitar to learn on before buying the one I have now."

Performing isn't new to Olivia, who has sung in the Relay for Life Talent Quest, where she placed second, as well as performing regular gigs around town.

You may recognise her voice from Lightbox or the Crow Street Creative Eat and Beats.

Olivia Schulze: Gladstone resident Olivia Schulze, 16, performs Instead by Ryan Amador.

Olivia said she still gets nervous before a gig, but relaxes once the performance begins.

She likes to perform a mix of covers and her own songs.

"I mainly write sad songs but I've recently written a love song.

"I'll just get an idea and I need to get it down."

Olivia said she was raised mostly on country music, but she enjoys listening to just about anything.

Fast Track Talent Gladstone will be one of the young performer's biggest gigs yet, with management contracts, recording sessions, equipment and cash all part of the prize pool.

Categories include best junior, overall act, group act and most outstanding performer on the day.

Heats one and two of the competition will take place at Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre on Saturday, February 18, with the grand final the following day.

To register an act or buy tickets, visit gladecc.com.au.

