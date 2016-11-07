Fancy a Bunnings snag at 6am on Saturday? Time will tell

FANCY a snag at 6am?

A new plan being considered by a Queensland panel would allow hardware giant Bunnings to open from 6am, and for car yards to operate on Sundays.

The panel is headed by QUT academic John Mickel -- a former Speaker in Queensland Parliament -- who is leading the charge to change-up the state's rules on trading times.

One of the key questions is whether "non-exempt" hardware stores, which would include Bunnings, be allowed to open from 6am on the weekend in the same way they do during the week.

"The further north you get, the more people say 'by the time we get our job set up and all that, it means we're getting the job done in the heat of the day. What we'd prefer is if Bunnings could open early, the same as they do on Monday to Friday'," Mr Mickel told the Courier-Mail.

"They don't have to open later on a Sunday, but earlier. That would enable the home handyman, the lady who wants to do the gardening or be a handywoman to do that, and to do that at a time of day when they're up."

Mr Mickel also said there were rules that stopped Queenslanders from buying from a car yard on a Sunday, despite them being able to buy a boat.

"You can buy a boat on a Sunday but you can't buy the car to tow it."

In September last year, the government announced the review that it said could "unlock an estimated $200 million annual economic benefit" for the state.

Employment Minister Grace Grace said it was time to address the anomalies, when the review was announced.

"This review is about delivering sensible economic reform that benefits the public, while delivering for workers and business," Ms Grace said.

To make a submission, email tradinghoursreview@justice.qld.gov.au before November 14.