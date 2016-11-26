Gladstone 'boom' success company trains 300,000 workers

Brother's John and Joe Guinea with Kiah, Vanessa and Tahnee Guinea celebrate 10 years of Narbil Training.

OVER 300,000 men and women have Gladstone's Guinea family to thank for making their training a success.

Joe and John Guinea's father first set up on-line industry training but with the arrival of Bechtel at Curtis Island its growth was rapid.

The brothers, co-directors, say Narbil Training and Consulting Services started off in the loungeroom of the family home, grew to the garage, then moved to its large training facility at 7 Lyons St.

In Australia it was the second on-line company to offer blue card delivery.

Vanessa Guinea (Centre) with her daughters Kiah and Tahnee with safety gear at their Narbil Training family business. Paul Braven GLA241116NARBIL

This expanded to responsible service of alcohol and gambling, food safety and hygiene.

In 2011 Narbil Training began practical training at its facility.

This month the family business hits its 10th milestone as a registered training organisation that delivers nationally recognised, industry-based training and assessment programs throughout Australia.

Joe, a former school teacher, and his wife Vanessa and their two daughters Tahnee and Kia all work at Narbil Training.

It's the expertise of its team with extensive training experience in a range of fields from construction, oil and gas, transport and logistics, hospitality and mining that they say has helped train, skill up, over 300,000 people.

Along with the on-line skill training the training facility has a crane, forklift and other equipment for hands-on practical training.

There is even training in heights and for working in confined spaces.

"We are a whole lot more than training. It's the experience we provide," Joe Guinea said.

"We are client focussed and get positive feedback with an extraordinary high volume of return customers.

"We are all about the customer, customer satisfaction and getting them skilled.

"There is nothing we won't do for our clients to get them successful outcomes."

Joe said the local market now was typical Gladstone, "its boom-bust cycles of the 1960s continues".

"We change with the market. We will be here in 50 years. We are not going anywhere," he said.

The business, which has previously won Observer Best in Business awards, also supports a broad range of clients including government and corporate.