'He didn't look alive': Mum's heartache after son's trauma

Car crash survivor Matthew Ingram purchased a new wheelchair, which was half funded by donations given by generous friends and strangers.

WATCHING her 24-year-old son's beaming smile as he saw his new wheelchair reminded Natalie Ingram of the "good days".

Her son Matthew suffers lifelong injuries after being hit by a car in 2011 while riding his BMX.

The Agnes Water family pleaded for donations to help pay for a new wheelchair that would allow Matthew to live again.

While doctors say he has had a miraculous recovery, it's simple things like feeding the dogs and doing small jobs on their 40-acre property that truly makes him happy.

Now, receiving the $10,000 wheelchair, dreams of doing those simple outdoors jobs have become a reality.

The former BMX rider was in hospital for three months, including 17 days in intensive care after the accident.

He has an acquired brain injury, permanent damage to one of his legs and struggles to walk. For two years he has been on the organ-donor waiting list for a new bone.

"It does get easier but certain things set you back, you have flashbacks," Natalie said.

"(The day of the crash), I had to identify (Matthew) ... It didn't look like he was alive.

"They told me he'd never walk, talk or wake up.

"One day I walked into the hospital room and the (occupational therapist) was there and that was when I saw him take his first steps.

"It's those memories that get you through."

Receiving the new wheelchair has become another one of those "happy memories" for Natalie and Matthew.

A call out on GoFundMe for donations for the wheelchair went viral, and soon more than $4000 was raised.

"I look at it and think of all the people who helped get us here," Natalie said.

"No one had to donate but everyone was so kind and generous. It makes a world of difference.

"He's so much happier ... before he was in so much pain and he would get angry and frustrated when he wasn't able to do something.

"Now he's able to go out and check the fences, he walks the dogs every day, it's those simple things that make loads of difference."

Natalie said the generosity from friends and strangers was overwhelming.

Soon Matthew will undergo more skin graft surgery, in the hope of improving his ability to walk.

The next step is to replace the wheels with a bigger, heavier duty style to allow Matthew to visit the Agnes Water beach.