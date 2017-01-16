'Family man' exposed his genitals to female staff at Gladstone KFC

"ABSOLUTELY disgraceful and unbelievable."

That's how a police sergeant described a Gladstone man's behaviour when he stripped off in a local KFC store and went on to eat his meal, with no pants on.

Harley John Jeynes leaves Gladstone Court House with his lawyer. Emily Burley

Harley John Jeynes, 30, visited the Dawson Hwy store with a group of friends, about 8.30pm on November 1, following a day of drinking at the races.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Barry Stevens told Gladstone Magistrates Court Jeynes and his friends were "acting like idiots", throwing rubbish around the store and simulating sex acts on each other.

He said when Jeynes approached the counter to be served, one of his friends pulled his pants down to his ankles.

Jeynes then pulled his pants the rest of the way off, twirling his underwear above his head and threatening to throw them over the counter if the girl serving didn't give him her phone number.

He then continued to walk around the store and, when given his food, sat outside and ate, still without his pants.

The court heard a female worker approached Jeynes at his table to hand back a phone she had found and believed was his.

When she walked back into the store he called her name, and she turned to see him leaning back in his chair, with his legs spread and his hands behind his head.

He continued asking for the girl's phone number.

Sgt Stevens said in addition to staff, a number of customers saw Jeynes's genitalia, including a 13-year-old girl and her mother.

He said Jeynes was identified using CCTV and when spoken to on December 17, told police he had no memory of the incident.

Jeynes pleaded guilty in court to wilful exposure to embarrass.

His lawyer said Jeynes had no recollection of what happened and was only made aware when police questioned him.

Kylie Devney said her client was a family man who was involved in the community through coaching junior sport.

She described the incident as a "misdirected practical joke", and said Jeynes was deeply ashamed of his actions.

Sgt Stevens said Jeynes's exposure was aggravated by the fact he went out of his way to embarrass the female worker.

Magistrate Melanie Ho said the public and people working shouldn't have to put up with behaviour like Jeynes's.

"It wasn't just a matter of pulling down his pants, it was prolonged," Ms Ho said.

She ordered him to complete 200 hours of community service.