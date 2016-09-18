Family enjoys good life with one more

Deepa Margo welcomes the birth of a daughter in Gladstone on September 12, 2016.

GLADSTONE couple Sebastin and Deepa Margo have welcomed the birth of a daughter to add to their family of two sons.

Sebastin Ganaprakasam Margo and his wife are overjoyed about the birth of their little girl on Monday, September 12.

With a weight of 3070 grams she was an evening arrival, born at Gladstone Hospital at 9.50pm.

Their daughter has not yet been named and the couple will wait until she is christened by their church.

She is a sister for their eldest son Mark, 8, and two-year-old son Vinny.

Both sons are happy to have a sister complete their family.

Sebastin and Deepa have become Queenslanders and met through their families in India. They grew up 100km from each other and come from the region of Tamil Nadu.

Sebastin and Deepa Margo with youngest son Vinny, and new daughter at Gladstone Base Hospital. Ross Irby

Sebastin, a qualified welder, came to Australia in 2006. He lived in Brisbane before moving to Gladstone three years ago for work reasons.

With Sebastin receiving residency their family home is now at Clinton and the pair looks forward to their children growing up here enjoying the Queensland lifestyle.

They love the game of cricket but son Mark plays soccer.

"It is a good, comfortable life here; no rushing," Sebastin says.

"Everything is close."