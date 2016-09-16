TIMES GONE BY: Family dwelling burns

1878: The private dwelling of Mr Frederick Smith, a baker and cordial manufacturer, was burnt to the ground yesterday afternoon in three-quarters of an hour. The family was absent at the Gladstone Cemetery. Nothing was saved.

1912: At the adjourned enquiry into the Turkey Station tragedy, a married woman, Kate Leslie Norton, in a sworn statement, said that a native man came and got food, and that he had a girl with him. Constable Cronin gave evidence as to a letter written by the suspect, Daniel, in which he said "Good bye forever". Evidence was also given as to the finding of the body of Cogzell.

1951: The death occurred at the Gladstone Hospital of a well-known and highly respected resident of Gladstone in the person of Mr Albert Edward Edey, at the age of 57 years. The deceased, who was born in England, came to Australia in 1926, and commenced farming at Ubobo. Ten years ago, with his wife and family, he came to Gladstone where he was employed by the Shell Oil Company until the time of his death. He is survived by his wie, four sons (Albert, Reginald, Alfred and Leslie), three daughters, Minnie (Mrs J Mills), Grace (Mrs C Long) and Alice (Mrs M Busteed) and thirteen grandchildren to mourn their loss.