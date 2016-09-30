Fallen colleagues honoured at Police Remembrance Day: Photos

IT was an indication of the dedication of our local police force that many of them couldn't even stop to honour their fallen colleagues this week.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Gladstone police marked National Police Remembrace Day on Wednesday night with a candle-lit vigil and on Thursday with a march to St Saviour's Anglican Church for a service. But on a busy couple of days for the force, many members were called away with a big dump fire and fatal car accident on the Bruce Highway just a couple of the pressing matters.

"Yes, it tells you a lot about the service we provide," Inspector Darren Somerville said.

"It was a day to reflect on not only police that put their lives on the line but also others like the emergency services crew," Insp Somerville said.

"The living flame makes a clear statement that we remember and honour those who have lost their lives for the sake of our community," he said.