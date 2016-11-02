Gladstone's fairy godmother told to move out

Fairy Godmother Formals owner Liz Snell with Gladstone State High School student Shari Johnson, 16, who was picking out a dress for this years formal.

SWAMPED by ball gowns and wedding dresses Gladstone's fairy godmother Liz Snell is now the damsel in distress - dress distress.

Ms Snell, who comes to the rescue of Gladstone ladies in need of gorgeous gowns and affordable dresses to borrow for special occasions with her charity Fairy Godmother Formals, now needs our help.

Using a car garage as their store filled with donated wedding dresses, and gowns ideal for school formals, she and her volunteer helpers have been told they must quickly move out.

As a matter of urgency Ms Snell said Fairy Godmother Formals needs a good sized shed or secure garage to be offered for use as "our dream castle".

It must be in a handy location and big enough to store store dozens of dresses, shoes, and men's suits. And where clients can visit by appointment to try on clothes.

Ms Snell set up the clothes charity in 2012 after realising there was a socio-economic gap in the city.

"We had people earning a great deal of money but on the other side there were people who could not afford things that came close to that of their peers," Ms Snell said.

"I saw classifieds seeking to borrow a prom dress. I knew there were a lot of formal gowns hanging wardrobes doing nothing. It was a light bulb moment. I went on Facebook seeking gowns.

"I've now lost count but we would have 300 formal gowns including over 50 wedding gowns."

If you can provide a shed, garage or big space at least 10m by 3m, please contact Ms Snell on her Facebook site at Fairy Godmother Formals (Gladstone), or text 0429 781 546.