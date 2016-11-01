Company closes Gladstone depot, places utes on the market

HUNDREDS of pieces of equipment from failed transport company McAleese are going under the hammer by appointment of its administrators.

GraysOnline has listed the auction on its website with some auction dates running from November 17 and others starting in February.

The Australian-based provider of specialised transport and logistics solutions appointed four administrators from McGrathNicol on August 29.

The company had failed to meet one of the conditions of a recapitalisation agreement made in June.

Four weeks ago the Gladstone depot, formerly located at Gladstone Benaraby road, closed down.

Gladstone office - McAlees transport has gone into voluntary administration. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer Mike Richards GLA290816TRAN

It had more than ten workers who were made redundant.

ISeekPlant.com reported that more than $50m worth of equipment would be up for auction at the sale, making it one of Australia's biggest heavy haulage sales.

It said McAleese hit tough times this year, after years of the mining downturn and the acquisition of some "unprofitable businesses".

Items for sale include more than 70 prime movers, more than 69 trailers, utes, sedans and body delivery trucks.

There is also the office furniture, computers and IT equipment from the Mackay office up for sale.

There is also the crane equipment which was aligned with the heavy haulage and lifting side of the business.

The sales process is expected to take about four months.

According to Grays, preparations for the McAleese Heavy Haulage & Lifting sale will be made more complex than usual because many of the assets have multiple component parts that need to be located and documented, and their condition assessed, before the asset can be valued and listed for sale.

GraysOnline head of mining and transport Fenton Healy said the sale would be structured as a series of direct sales and auctions depending on the dynamics of each asset category, and he expected healthy buying interest.

"Prices for the heavy transport assets have stabilised following the bottoming of the mining downturn. The market for general transport assets is generally pretty liquid and this part of the portfolio is well suited to a national, online auction," he said.

"Cranes are a more specialised category - we'll be presenting the larger cranes to multinational buyers through our international network and putting the smaller Franna cranes into strategic sale lots depending on their age and condition."