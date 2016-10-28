Failed probation lands Gladstone hoon back in court

FAILING to comply with his probation has landed a convicted dangerous driver back in court.

Daniel Shaw, 23, previously pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to dangerous operation of a motor vehicle at 5am on October 1 last year.

Shaw was using his Holden Omega to perform donuts in John Dory Dr, accelerating heavily and skidding sideways.

The manner of driving caused one rear tyre to hop before exploding and shredding.

Shaw only stopped when his car ran out of fuel.

He was ordered to complete 40 hours unpaid community service, but the court has now been told he breached his probation by failing to report on April 6.

Police prosecutor Barry Stevens said Shaw had also been caught driving under the influence of cannabis on September 23.

"Officers intercepted the vehicle at 10.10pm at Phillip St and could smell cannabis, then noticed his eyes were bloodshot and clothing dishevelled,” Sgt Stevens said.

He said Shaw was found in possession of .9g of cannabis, 11.3g of cannabis seeds and a home made pipe, with Shaw saying he had "smoked a few cones an hour ago”.

Magistrate Melanie Ho said Shaw had a history of similar offences and showed "no interest in probation”.

Sgt Stevens said Shaw was young and needed assistance, but was not capable of completing probation.

Ms Ho indicated a suspended jail term might be appropriate and adjourned sentence to December.