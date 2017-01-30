'Face my demons': Gladstone man's emotional plea for suicide battle

Gladstone-Port Curtis Rotary Club director of special projects John Whitten has helped the club secure $30,000 in funding from Gladstone Regional Council for Project We Care.

"HOW can we save the part of you that doesn't want to die from the part that does?”

It's a question John Whitten has asked over the years.

The director of special projects for Gladstone-Port Curtis Rotary Club has been instrumental in delivering their Project We Care suicide intervention training program.

The Rotary Club has recently been awarded $30,000 from Gladstone Regional Council to continue delivering the program for a sixth year.

Project We Care delivers "suicide first aid” training to members of the community, teaching them to identify suicidal tendencies and help those who may be at risk.

"I get annoyed when people say 'there were no signs',” Mr Whitten said.

"There's always signs and our training talks about those.

"Even if it turns out that they're not thinking about suicide, it's always good to have that talk.”

Council's funding announcement was an emotional one, with many in the room overwhelmed following Mr Whitten's presentation.

"It's always an emotional issue,” he said.

"I know the program has made me face my demons.

"My brother killed himself after the Vietnam War and I spent 20 years being angry at him.

"He had four children and his eldest is still angry at him, and that's sad.”

Rotary last year received $30,000 from Gladstone Ports Corporation to deliver the program, but GPC's policy doesn't allow it to fund a project for a second year.

Mr Whitten reached out to council so the project could continue.

"If council can't give it to us next year we'll just approach someone else.

"Luckily it's a project that's easy to sell - there wouldn't be too many people who haven't been affected by suicide in some way.”

Gladstone Regional councillor PJ Sobhanian said he was among those overwhelmed when the funding was announced.

"How can you not be emotional when you have such an important task ahead in saving people's lives?” Mr Sobhanian said.

"The impacts of suicide devastate everyone.

"In my opinion as a health practitioner, a responsible council does not consider suicide as a single person matter, but as a serious issue that devastates all members of the community.

"Therefore on behalf of our community, as a responsible council, We decided to show leadership and take proactive action by working with our community groups to take preventative action.”

Project We Care has now trained more than 900 people across our region, which is considered to have a high suicide rate.

The training has been delivered to students, teachers, police, nurses and sporting clubs, and is open to all members of the community.

There are plans to run 12 workshops this year, however Mr Whitten said Rotary would deliver as many as necessary.

If you or someone you know needs help, call Lifeline on 131 114; Suicide Call Back Service 1300 659 467 or Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800.