Expert advice from Engineer of the Year

WINNERS ARE GRINNERS: Councillor Glenn Churchill and mayor Matt Burnett with Engineer of the Year Paul Keech.

WHEN the council says it has the best engineer on the job, you'll have to believe them because director of engineering services Paul Keech is now Engineer of the Year.

Mr Keech was in Brisbane on Wednesday night to receive the award from the Institute of Public Works Engineering Australasia Queensland.

As the director of engineering services in Gladstone Mr Keech takes charge of 350 staff and an annual budget of $160 million.

"It's a pretty good bunch of engineers to be selected amongst for that category and I guess feel pretty proud about that.”

Mr Keech has spent the last five years in Gladstone and said he was most proud of the work he did in natural disaster recovery after cyclones Yasi, Oswald and Marcia.

"This job gives you an opportunity to have a positive influence on the community and deliver infrastructure that makes a real difference to people's lives...that's the fundamental reward.”

Mayor Matt Burnett said he was very excited for Mr Keech to win the award.

"This the guy who designs our roads...and who we rely on for expert experience and now we can say that we do because he's the engineer of the year.”