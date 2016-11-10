'Experience joy': Doctors happy with snake bite victim's recovery

Eli Campbell, 2, is recovering at Brisbane's Lady Cilento Children's Hospital after he was bitten by a taipan three times at Agnes Water.

A TWO-year-old Agnes Water boy is leaving doctors in awe as he bravely recovers from a "very serious" taipan bite.

Agnes Water toddler Eli Campbell is in rehabilitation at Lady Cilento Children's Hospital learning to live with an acquired brain injury.

He was struck by a taipan three times while collecting chicken eggs with his mum Brittany Cervantes at their Agnes Water property.

In an update on a GoFundMe page for the family, paediatric registrar Dr Shelvarngan Ravi said Eli is receiving therapy to help his recovery.

"So far we are very happy with the progress Eli has made and certainly there have been some good signs going forward regarding his recovery process," Dr Ravi said.

>> 'I fell apart': Dad heartbroken after taipan bite blinds son

>> Agnes Water mum remembers 'energetic' boy as battle continues

"It is likely that his current condition is a combination of effects resulting from the snake venom and the period of time of cardiac arrest but we are certainly still in the early phase of recovery and his long term outlook will become clearer as he moves forward with his rehabilitation.

"His medical state has stabilised now and we are no longer seeing some of the acute effects of the snake bite however there is strong evidence that Eli has some neurological problems which involve particularly the visual centres of the brain as well as the areas that control coordinated muscle movements."

Parents Giles Campbell and Brittany have seen glimpses of the happy, energetic boy Eli once was.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Agnes Water toddler, Eli, after being bitten by coast taipan. Photo Contributed Contributed

Milestones like Eli sharing a smile or a laugh have made each day a little easier.

The Agnes Water couple said Eli had come a "long way" since his admission to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital since September 26.

"We do know it will be a long journey, but we have seen good progress in the past two weeks. Eli has smiled again, laughed a few times, remembered some of his favourite toys and is starting to regain purposefu

l movement in his arms and legs," they said.

"We would like to thank everyone for their support and well wishes for Eli over the past few weeks. We have been overwhelmed by the response and your thoughts have helped Eli and our family through this challenging time."

"It has been heartwarming for us to see Eli experience some joy again after what he has been through."

The GoFundMe page has already rose $72,000 to assist the family with travel, medical and rehabilitation costs.

If you would like to help click here