It's an expensive time of year for this Gladstone family

LATE September and early October is an important time of year for the Kumar family.

And it just got bigger, with one more birthday to add.

Aachal and Rohit Kumar welcomed their second daughter, Raanika Rohitha Kumar, on October 5 at 2am at the Gladstone Mater Hospital.

She makes the family's third birthday celebration between September 29 and October 8.

"Today is mum's birthday," Mr Kumar said on Saturday.

"It's going to become a very expensive time of year," he laughed.

Their first daughter, Aaroni, 2, was born on September 29.

The Fijian family were all smiles as they showed off their second daughter, whose name means "happiness".

Now during their annual visit back to Fiji, they'll have another little one to show the family.

"We go back once every year," Mrs Kumar said.

"Our daughter loves it and she gets very spoilt," she said.

But while their culture is Fijian, Mr Kumar did not hesitate to say, "Gladstone is home".

Two years ago Mr and Mrs Kumar moved here from Melbourne with their newborn daughter.

The move was for the weather and a job opportunity as a safety officer on Curtis Island for Mr Kumar.

"Gladstone's weather is very tropical, which is a bit more like home," Mrs Kumar said.

"We've lived in Melbourne and it's such a busy lifestyle, here it's better for us to raise our kids."

Raanika's grandmother Veena Maharaj travelled from Fiji to Australia for her arrival.