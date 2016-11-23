Expansion for Gladstone region town centre on the cards

A BUSY hub for locals and tourists, Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy provide the Gladstone region with the perfect getaway home away from home.

And as part of the Gladstone Regional Council's 'first amendment' to its Our Place Our Plan planning scheme, the town centre is set to get an expansion.

A report from the council states the town centre currently does not have the capacity to support the population increases anticipated over the life of (the) planning scheme.

And an expansion of the town centre east across Round Hill Rd, would provide "opportunities to strengthen the retail offering with an additional supermarket” and mixed residential and community facilities in a larger centre.

"This opportunity for centre expansion is to meet projected growth needs and enables future centre development and associated centre land use activities to be located centrally within Agnes Water,” the report reads.

"It removes any need for commercial zoned land on the fringe of the urban area that was included in previous planning schemes and has never been developed.

"In addition to the Agnes Water town centre, creative industries and local enterprises generally requiring larger sites are supported in a creative enterprise precinct in the rural residential zone at the western end of Bicentennial Drive towards Round Hill Road.”

The council wants your opinion on these amendments before going ahead. To have your say visit the website.