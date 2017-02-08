33°
News

EXCLUSIVE: Rocky Council reveal plans to build new airport

Michelle Gately
| 8th Feb 2017 6:00 AM Updated: 6:32 AM
FIFO HUB: Rockhampton Regional Council has announced they will build a satellite airport for the Adani mine.
FIFO HUB: Rockhampton Regional Council has announced they will build a satellite airport for the Adani mine. Allan Reinikka

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IN THE 1960s, Rockhampton Mayor Rex Pilbeam pushed ahead with the construction of the Fitzroy River Barrage.

It was a visionary move, with the project marking the city's coming-of-age.

Decades on, Rockhampton Regional Council is making another visionary move.

FIFO HUB: Rockhampton Regional Council has announced they will build a satellite airport for the Adani mine.
FIFO HUB: Rockhampton Regional Council has announced they will build a satellite airport for the Adani mine.

Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow believes the decision, made unanimously by council, will be a game changer for the city.

"We think we've got expertise we can offer," she told The Morning Bulletin.

"We know this is a good business deal for our airport."

When it comes to airport operations, Cr Strelow said Rockhampton was "no small fry", listed in the nation's top 15 operators and managing dozens of international charter flights for military operations.

"We're a significant airport in our own right and by offering this service to Adani we secure a position ourselves as primary FIFO hub hopefully for more than just Adani," Cr Strelow said.

"The deal would be that we have the opportunity to provide services to other mines as they develop in the Galilee Basin.

"Not all of them are going to work from this particular runway, but for those that do it just enhances the value.

"For somewhere in the order of $20 million we are confident we can deliver a commercial return to the ratepayers of Rockhampton via the airport and we can deliver opportunity to our community that will see Rockhampton grow exponentially."

While Cr Strelow acknowledges the move is "unusual" for a council, she said it was a strategic move for a business the size of Rockhampton Airport, which is valued at over $100 million.

"A satellite airport that is very closely linked that allows us to provide point to point services is the sort of investment a business of that scale could envisage making," she said.

"We believe we've got good financial management skills and this decision around what we're doing at the airport has been taken on a fairly cold commercial point of view.

"It is core business to us and a logical extension of what we're already doing."

It's an offer Cr Strelow said would be hard for another city to top, with Rockhampton the only contender whose airport is a council asset.

"We're out to get the lot, no two ways about it," she said.

"The ultimate decision will be Adani's to make, but when it came to final bids on the table we believed that we couldn't afford to leave any stone unturned.

"It's something we can offer that other players cannot.

"We believe our control of both ends of the operation offers a great advantage."

With the FIFO hub expected to create thousands of jobs, Cr Strelow said a second airport could see the city's population boom potentially to 250,000.

"To suddenly inject 1000 new jobs into our region and the flow that has in the community is the sort of earth changing, dramatic change that will see us take off," Cr Strelow said.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  adani adani carmichael coal mine business council fifo fifo hub rockhampton regional council

Brisbane shopping just got better: 5 new shops!

BRISBANE is known for its incredibly on-point shopping scene, but things have gone to another level in recent times with a bunch of new retailers moving in.

Why the Valley is your new favourite place in Brisbane

Do not go past Doughnut Time - trust us!

FORTITUDE Valley really is the suburb that never sleeps.

Is Brisbane the new arts and culture capital?

Check out GOMA's latest exhibition - it's all about hair! GOMA 10 Ambassador Patience Hodgson visits Nervescape V 2016 by Icelandic artist Hrafnhildur Arnardóttir (aka Shoplifter), commissioned for ‘Sugar Spin: you, me, art and everything’ at the Gallery of Modern Art, Brisbane. Photograph: Natasha Harth, QAGOMA

THE rest of the world should be envious of this line-up!

Sports gods answer your summer prayers with this line-up

The Brisbane Roar are on track for an entertaining season.

SO MUCH live action is happening in Brisbane this summer!

Not into art galleries, you say? Wanna bet?

Queensland Art Gallery | Gallery of Modern ArtGOMA Turns 10Sugar Spin: you; me; art and everythingGallery 1.2Shoppy \"Nervescape\" 2016Media call

FORGET everything you thought you knew about art galleries.

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

Israel Folau and Silver Fern netballer Maria Tutaia announced their engagement last last year.

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau.

You can do WHAT in Brisbane?!

Talk about arriving in style! Take your pub crawl to the next level with a helicopter!

BET you didn't know you could do these things in Brisbane...

23 closed businesses in Gladstone that we want back

23 closed businesses in Gladstone that we want back

Here's 23 businesses that were once open in Gladstone, that we want back. If we've forgotten any, let us know!

'Welcome to Hell on Earth in Australia'

SCORCHER: The heat map shows the extreme inland temperatures that will make their way the coastlines over the next few days.

THE next few days will be unbearable for parts of Qld and NSW

'10 year low': Investor snaps up prime real estate in Tannum Sands

SMART BUY: One investor has snapped up prime Tannum Sands commercial real estate.

There's no doubt the property market is doing it tough...

'Easy target': Severely bullied Gladstone girl forced from school

This Gladstone teen, who's parents prefer not to be named, has been a victim of severe mental and physical bullying.

Girl self-harmed, sleeps in parents room after severe bullying

Local Partners

'10 year low': Investor snaps up prime real estate in Tannum Sands

There's no doubt the property market is doing it tough but in a boost one lucky investor has bought into Tannum Sands.

Youth council to help advise on issues

REPRESENT: Denica Hope, Michael Poli, Damien Hensen, Nethmini Alahakoon, Brad Reed, Faith Bates, Tom Kirchner and Jasmine Elliott with Mayor Matt Burnett at the first 2017 youth council meeting.

Young people will help the council with relevant issues

Comedy with extra cheese

Paul Fenech is taking his TV series Fat Pizza on the road for a series of live shows.

Fat Pizza and Housos are coming to town

One of the top five car collections in the world

A 1950 Alvis TB14 Roadster is a highlight in the museum.

Gosford home to largest, privately-owned classic car collection.

Local music festival named among the best in the world

REGGAE: UB40, featuring Astro, Ali Cambell and Mickey Virtue with their band, at Bluesfest 2016.

Byron Bay event named in the top ten in the world for 2016

All Time Low announce Australian tour with supports

Pop punk heaven for All Time Low fans as tour and support announced.

'I’m not full of s**t’: Highest MKR score ever

*WARNING EMBARGOED until 9pm Tuesday February 7* My Kitchen Rules contestants Amy and Tyson host their instant restaurant at Kangaroo Point, Queensland. Supplied by Channel 7.

OUR favourite villains Amy and Tyson show they can cook.

Jilted groom rejects second chance with runaway bride

Lauren asks Andrew to give their marriage a second chance.

MAN was dumped without warning on the show Married At First Sight.

Olympic gold medallist returns home to Mackay

Julia Zemiro's Home Delivery, featuring Mackay-born Cathy Freeman, airs on Wednesday, February 8.

Sportswoman shows off Mackay in TV episode

Buderim parents reject invitation to gay son's wedding

LOVERS: Grant and Chris have been together for more than three years, and Chris' parents refuse to acknowledge their son's finance.

'My story is not unique by any means.'

Patent trolls are trying to kill Netflix's new feature

Netflix's new feature could cause it serious legal trouble

Has Amber Sherlock had another wardrobe incident?

Has there been another wardrobe miscoordination at Channel Nine?

ELEVATED 1295M2 ALLOTMENT WITH STUNNING OCEAN VIEWS!

7 Cormorant Close, South Gladstone 4680

Residential Land Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present 7 CORMORANT CLOSE to ... $280,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present 7 CORMORANT CLOSE to the market! This impressive, lifestyle piece of land is situated in the highly sort after...

4 Unit Complex - Walking Distance to CBD

Unit 1-4/95 Off Lane, South Gladstone 4680

Unit 8 4 4 $395,000

If you're looking to invest in Gladstone then don't look past this great unit complex! Solid construction, walking distance to the CBD and long term tenants in...

FAMILY HOME IN POPULAR AREA

45 Whitbread Road, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $339,000

Elevated fenced block with a flat, secure play yard for the kids is a great feature of this property which is just new to the market. With access to the double...

Calling all first home buyers or downsizers!

9 Brisbane Street, Calliope 4680

House 3 1 1 $210,000

This well-manicured home is situated in a peaceful cul-de-sac only minutes from shops, cafes and amenities. Sitting on a spacious 627m2 fully fenced block, this...

THIS IS THE PERFECT PLACE TO CALL HOME!

12 Luton Street, Telina 4680

House 3 1 2 $259,000

This solid brick home is centrally located in the ever popular Telina, close to schools and shops. Featuring 3 large bedrooms, 2 with built-in-robes and the...

Fantastic Opportunity!

42 Allunga Drive, Glen Eden 4680

Residential Land Your privacy is assured on this private 776m2 block with no rear ... $150,000

Your privacy is assured on this private 776m2 block with no rear neighbors. Vacant blocks of land like this one seldom hit the market, so act quickly as this land...

WELCOME TO YOUR OWN SLICE OF PARADISE!

145 Yalkarra Crescent, Wurdong Heights 4680

House 4 2 4 $629,000

If you have been waiting for a home that ticks all the boxes this is it! Only 15 minutes' drive to the CBD the list of features that this home has to offer is...

SPACIOUS, MODERN, FAMILY HOME!

46 Iris Road, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $285,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present 46 Iris Road, Kirkwood to the market. This low set brick home is located in family friendly Emmadale Gardens...

INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY

Unit 2,4,5 & 6/ Grayson Street, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 8 4 4 Auction

The perfect opportunity is now available for your to choose your investment level - with these 4 units being offered for Auction as a group or separately. With a...

Top Floor Unit with Superb Ocean Views

Unit 29/7 Kent Street, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $95,000

PRICED TO SELL - This top floor two bedroom unit has views to die for! From the balcony you have clear uninterrupted views of Gladstone Harbour. The views alone...

Mining giant execs could sun themselves on region's island

OFFERS INVITED: Potential buyers are showing interest in Camp Island, off the coast of Bowen.

The vendors are hoping for at least $2m for the island.

How Airbnb turned quiet street into party central

Party time!

'Dramatic change to the neighbourhood environment'

New development smashed with 300 inquiries a month

COMING SOON: Work is underway on the Harmony site at Palmview.

Massive inquiry for 378ha Coast development

Just a lazy $2.9 million, this hideaway could be yours

Fancy a rainforest hideaway?

“We figured we wanted to spend more time outside."

'Oversupply issues': Home owners grant slammed by REIQ

I Love Tannum Feature. Photo Paul Braven / The Observer

REIQ slams decision not to change First Home Owner's Grant.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!