32°
News

LISTEN: 'It's hurting': BSL boss desperate to save local jobs

Tegan Annett
| 2nd Feb 2017 5:30 PM Updated: 3rd Feb 2017 5:58 AM
STRESSFUL TIMES: Boyne Smelters general manager Joe Rea says job could be saved but a deal must be done.
STRESSFUL TIMES: Boyne Smelters general manager Joe Rea says job could be saved but a deal must be done. Mike Richards GLA200117bsljobs

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BOYNE Smelter Limited jobs can be saved.

That's the message from general manager Joe Rea, who continues to desperately negotiate a deal for 15% of the site's power, with Queensland's electricity generators.

>> EXPLAINED: Who's saying what in Boyne Smelter power battle

But, after announcing a cut to production last month, he says it's now "a matter of weeks" before they will take action if a deal is not met.

>> Boyne Smelter to close cells, cut production after power price spike

>> 'Jobs at stake': Plea to save Gladstone region industry

Speaking exclusively to The Observer, Mr Rea defended his decision to stay on the spot market, while politicians and electricity generators said it was a move that put jobs at risk.

Mr Rea, currently in Brisbane, says the door is still open for a deal and his efforts to negotiate one are ongoing.

LISTEN: Joe Rea explains the potential for job cuts

To drop its electricity usage, BSL has cut 20 aluminium-generating cells, instead of the 40 that were originally suggested.

Each cell costs between 300,000 and 400,000, which equates to a saving of about $7 million.

"It's hurting ... but I'm trying to hold back and keep the door open (to negotiations) because it's a sad day when we surrender the way we work due to electricity prices," Mr Rea said.

"There's still avenues for a win-win. But the issue is each day that goes by we're starting to lose confidence in the Queensland electricity market."

The issue is Mr Rea's idea of a "competitive deal" seems different to that of CS Energy, the state's main electricity generator.

LISTEN: How confident is Joe Rea about striking a deal?

Mr Rea said he wanted a deal that was above cost of generation for the power suppliers but he still needed a price that would enable the smelter to be globally competitive.

If a deal can't be met, Mr Rea said a further 20 production cells would be cut, and jobs would be lost.

He said BSL management had already gone through the 1000-strong team with a "fine-toothed comb" to identify ways to soften the blow of potential cuts.

"I'm not going to shoot at the hip, (our workers) livelihoods deserve better than that," Mr Rea said.

The company has used the spot market to purchase 15% of its electricity load, 150 megawatts an hour, since 2015.

Mr Rea said the workers has found a way to "negate" their power usage during peak spot market price times.

LISTEN: Why BSL is on the spot market

 

"The reason we stayed on the spot market is, if we accepted the contracts, we would be accepting a deal that would make us a loss-making business," he said.

"The notion that BSL is being mismanaged is not right."

"We have instrumentation to cut power and then we have to manage reduction cells very carefully ... but we can only do that to a certain extent before it becomes unstable."

Mr Rea said prospective job cuts were "particularly upsetting".

"It's one thing if you're hardly making money, or if you're not globally competitive," he said.

"But here's the smelter, being run among the best in the world and we're having to cut it back and tell people that we can't sustain the workforce numbers."

A glimpse at Queensland's electricity market:

BOYNE Smelter Limited and owner Rio Tinto have called in to question the state's electricity generators and its pricing.

The price hike that BSL blames for its need to cut production and jobs, saw the spot market price skyrocket to nearly $14,000 per megawatt an hour, significantly surpassing the $5000MWh trigger, that requires review by the Australian Energy Regulator.

The Australian Energy Regulator is investigating the January 14 price spike, and will release its findings next month.

The Australian Financial Review reported a senior Commonwealth officer told them to "ponder the dividend flow between the State Government and its machines of power".

BSL general manager Joe Rea claims the electricity generators are "holding back" capacity, to drive up the spot price. He said January's spot market increase had already pushed up the contract prices for 2018-19.

Mr Rea says they chose the spot market over a 12-month deal in 2015 when they first noticed electricity price rises. During that same year the State Government merged five energy companies into two.
 

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  boyne smelter limited gladstoneindustry gladstone jobs

Brisbane shopping just got better: 5 new shops!

BRISBANE is known for its incredibly on-point shopping scene, but things have gone to another level in recent times with a bunch of new retailers moving in.

Why the Valley is your new favourite place in Brisbane

Do not go past Doughnut Time - trust us!

FORTITUDE Valley really is the suburb that never sleeps.

Is Brisbane the new arts and culture capital?

Check out GOMA's latest exhibition - it's all about hair! GOMA 10 Ambassador Patience Hodgson visits Nervescape V 2016 by Icelandic artist Hrafnhildur Arnardóttir (aka Shoplifter), commissioned for ‘Sugar Spin: you, me, art and everything’ at the Gallery of Modern Art, Brisbane. Photograph: Natasha Harth, QAGOMA

THE rest of the world should be envious of this line-up!

Sports gods answer your summer prayers with this line-up

The Brisbane Roar are on track for an entertaining season.

SO MUCH live action is happening in Brisbane this summer!

Not into art galleries, you say? Wanna bet?

Queensland Art Gallery | Gallery of Modern ArtGOMA Turns 10Sugar Spin: you; me; art and everythingGallery 1.2Shoppy \"Nervescape\" 2016Media call

FORGET everything you thought you knew about art galleries.

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

Israel Folau and Silver Fern netballer Maria Tutaia announced their engagement last last year.

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau.

You can do WHAT in Brisbane?!

Talk about arriving in style! Take your pub crawl to the next level with a helicopter!

BET you didn't know you could do these things in Brisbane...

LISTEN: 'It's hurting': BSL boss desperate to save local jobs

LISTEN: 'It's hurting': BSL boss desperate to save local...

BSL general manager Joe Rea says its "a matter of weeks" before they need to make an electricity deal or cut jobs and production in this exclusive interview.

BREAKING: Driver dies after falling 40 metres down cliff

Man dies in fatal crash on CQ road

'Game changer': $29M project will change face of Gladstone

Mr Butcher said the best thing about the East Shores development was that it wouldn’t be “given to one big company to build”.

The $29M project won't be “given to one big company to build”.

15 fresh new Gladstone workers get a start in Port industry

The Gladstone Ports Corporation has welcomed 15 new apprentices and trainees this week.

15 new apprentices start work at GPC this week.

Local Partners

WATCH: Picture book shows the harbour's health

Barry Mundy and Jenny Crab help show how healthy our harbour is

Doors opening for Angelica after move from Philippines

CARING: Angelica Torres is living her dream working as an Assistant Educator at GoodStart Early Learning Centre.

Learning English enables Angelica to achieve dream childcare job.

Comedy with extra cheese

Paul Fenech is taking his TV series Fat Pizza on the road for a series of live shows.

Fat Pizza and Housos are coming to town

One of the top five car collections in the world

A 1950 Alvis TB14 Roadster is a highlight in the museum.

Gosford home to largest, privately-owned classic car collection.

Local music festival named among the best in the world

REGGAE: UB40, featuring Astro, Ali Cambell and Mickey Virtue with their band, at Bluesfest 2016.

Byron Bay event named in the top ten in the world for 2016

John Laws savages Steve Price: 'Go f--- yourself'

LEGENDARY radio veteran John Laws has angrily hit back at Steve Price, after his fellow shock jock revealed their bitter rivalry on national television.

The Aussie teen who 'flips a bird' on Hollywood red carpet

Alstonville local Nicholas Hamilton will be seen in some exciting film projects this year including the hyped remake of Stephen King's IT.

Nicholas Hamilton is currently at the SAG Awards in Los Angeles

Schwarzenegger V Trump: "How about we swap jobs?"

Arnold Schwarzenegger makes US President Donald Trump as offer he definitely can refuse.

Arnie’s not taking it lying down.

Hamish Blake's wife announces pregnancy with Beyonce parody

The photo has received 112,000 likes and almost 10,000 comments

City student takes out Tamworth song writing contest

THIS IS ME: Concordia Lutheran College student Bridie Middleton won the coveted youth division of the Tamworth National Country Songwriting Contest with her song, This is Me.

AT just 13 Bridie Middleton is already a song writing sensation

Hugh's the new tele-hubby on the block

Hugh Sheridan stars as Nick in season five of the TV series House Husbands.

RAFTERS favourite will steam up the screen in House Husbands.

Comedy with extra cheese

Paul Fenech is taking his TV series Fat Pizza on the road for a series of live shows.

Fat Pizza and Housos are coming to town

WELCOME TO YOUR OWN SLICE OF PARADISE!

145 Yalkarra Crescent, Wurdong Heights 4680

House 4 2 4 $629,000

If you have been waiting for a home that ticks all the boxes this is it! Only 15 minutes' drive to the CBD the list of features that this home has to offer is...

MAGNIFICENT ACREAGE HOME!

1 Monaros Court, Beecher 4680

House 4 2 5 $600,000

This very spacious sun-lit home is situated on a flat, level 2 and a half acre block in the peaceful suburb of Beecher. This well presented home features 4...

EXCELLENT CONDITION - PERFECT LOCATION - ESTABLISHED TENANT

Unit 13/26 Flinders Street, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $169,000

Having reached the bottom of the market properties like this will not be around for much longer at these prices! This townhouse is walking distance to the...

THE PERFECT LIFESTYLE

10 Boundary Road, Beecher 4680

House 5 3 8 $1,260,000

Thoughtful design and the finest in finishes epitomises every square inch of this exceptional residence. This is undoubtedly, one of Gladstone's most exclusive...

PERFECT FIRST STARTER...SOUGHT AFTER SUN VALLEY...MOUNTAIN VIEWS

10 Irwin Close, Sun Valley 4680

House 3 2 2 $265,000

Located in a family friendly neighbourhood is this new listing that surely will tick all the boxes. In addition to the fantastic location and proximity to major...

ALL DRESSED UP READY TO GO!

1 Tigalee Court, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 2 1 $189,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is proud to present to market this meticulously refurbished family home in central Kin Kora and by choosing to live at this address, YOU...

READY TO BUILD ON ...

7 Alder Street, New Auckland 4680

Residential Land Located in a quiet established and friendly neighbourhood is this 610m2 freehold ... $80,000

Located in a quiet established and friendly neighbourhood is this 610m2 freehold allotment with approx. 18.5m2 frontage and ready to build on. Nearby schools and...

SPACIOUS, MODERN, FAMILY HOME!

46 Iris Road, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 Contact Agent For...

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present 46 Iris Road, Kirkwood to the market. This low set brick home is located in family friendly Emmadale Gardens...

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR

3/36 Wood Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 3 1 1 AUCTION

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR OR 1ST HOME BUYER If you love location then this is the property for you being within a very short walking distance to Yaralla...

ENTRY LEVEL UNIT WITH HARBOUR VIEWS...INNERY CITY LOCATION...PRICED TO SELL

1/141 Oaka Lane, Gladstone South 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $110,000

Looking for a unit with CBD conveniences and water views to the Harbour? This proeprty is priced to sell and won't last long at this price. To be sold with vacant...

Ray White Kawana auction line-up

Something to suit every buyer

Single dad, four kids, turned away from 12 homes. Why?

Sole parent Derek Fenech, with his daughters Amelio, 2, and Katherine, 1, is desperate to find a home for his family of four in Mackay.

Family of five knocked back for rentals in Mackay.

THEN AND NOW: Historic Ipswich house priced at $1.25M

HISTORIC: 'Elamang', an Ipswich house built in 1895 is up for sale for the first time in 30 years.

It was once owned by Rex Cribb, executive at Cribbe and Foote.

'Finally on track': Property market starts to look healthier

POSITIVE OUTLOOK: Things could be turning for property owners in Gladstone.

After a tough 12 months Gladstone has officially hit the bottom

Underbelly at Buderim? Not just yet, at least

UNDERWORLD RUMOURS: Jonathon LaPaglia, left, and Matthew Nable in a scene from the TV series Underbelly: Badness. Talk of underworld identity Mick Gatto moving to Buderim has so far proven unfounded.

Talk of Mick Gatto buying on the mountain

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!