VIDEO: Exclusive harbour view home selling well under its worth

Sharon and Norton Locks need to sell their Auckland St home before they relocate overseas.

NORTON and Sharon Locks have invested heavily in Gladstone, with seven CBD properties to be exact.

But with a looming departure by February 28 to the United Kingdom, they've slowly sold off almost every last one of them, with just two to go.

Selling at the bottom of the market is never ideal, but they're optimistic, saying it's an opportunity for someone else to enjoy their home which has become their pride and joy.

"You're watching Gladstone's theatre here, every second of the day," Norton says standing on his back balcony.

It's because their home, at the top of Auckland St, has a view from almost every angle, whether it be of the harbour, the LNG tankers or the marina stage.

Auckland St home for sale : Norton Locks tells us about his 19 Auckland St property that's for sale.

Property analysts say we're now at the bottom of the real estate cycle post boom, and Norton and Sharon's home demonstrates the current market.

Norton bought the home 10 years ago for $750,000, always dreaming of a view of the harbour, industry and all.

After spending almost $200,000 on renovations, and post-boom, he's expecting to get "in the $500s" for the two bedroom home with a granny flat.

"We've been given a really good opportunity ... and you can't always win in life," Sharon said.

"We're not stressing too much about what we're leaving behind, because at the same time we're really excited."

The couple will live in a cottage built in the 17th century when they arrive in the United Kingdom.

Norton believes they would've had to stay another five years in Gladstone to get their money back from the property.

"I came here for one small job, and now I've been here for 35 years," he said.

"Gladstone's been really good to us."

For more information about this property phone Steven James on 0439 111 197.