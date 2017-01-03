eSports on the rise in Gladstone

HIGH STAKES: Gamer Nait Gorman gears up for the next contest at Gladstone LAN Group's third event with organiser Andrew Horton.

PLAYING computer games has often been seen as an anti-social activity.

Many people say trading the outdoors and fresh air for a cramped study or bedroom can often alienate gamers from the real world.

However, this perceived image of the eSports community is something Gladstone LAN Group founder Andrew Horton wants to change.

"The world that we live in now means you don't have to leave your bedroom to play these games - you've got mates playing from the other side of the world,” Mr Horton said.

"But when you come to these events you meet new people that live in the same town and are interested in the same thing.

"These people might not recognise each other if they passed them down the street, but they make a connection at these events.”

Since forming in June, the gaming group meets on the last weekend of each month at their headquarters on the top floor of the CentrePoint building on Goondoon St.

The group attracted about 20 people to their event last weekend, although up to 50 have attended previous events, with some travelling down from Rockhampton.

The group play amongst themselves, holding competitions for popular computer games such as League of Legends, Dota 2 and Counter Strike: Global Offensive.

Although they mainly focus on computer-based games, Mr Horton said console gamers were also welcome, as was anyone with any amount of experience.

"We don't expect everybody to play the latest and greatest games,” he said.

"We've got a mix of free, low-cost and one or two more expensive games.”

The popularity of eSports continues to soar, with the global eSports market generating almost $500 million in revenue during 2016.

Mr Horton is looking to take the first steps in creating Gladstone's very own professional gaming team.

"We want to build a massive e-games platform and it would be great to have a team from Gladstone go down and compete in Brisbane or Melbourne,” he said.

"I'm also going to link our sister city (Saiki, Japan) for our first international gaming tournament and I hope to make that happen at the Gladstone Multicultural Festival this year.”

To find out more about Gladstone LAN Group, visit their Facebook page or http://gladstonelangroup.com.