Environmentalist reveals the dangers of the plastic bag

ENVIRONMENTALIST Jodi Jones believes we have a dangerous dependency on plastic, and its only a matter of time before it impacts our health.

The Gladstone Wildlife training and education coordinator wholly supports a ban on single-use plastic bags in Queensland.

She said the fact it never "breaks down” is the main reason it is damaging to the environment and wildlife.

But she said with "micro-plastics” now found among fish, the use of carrying groceries home in bags could be damaging to our health.

"There is research coming out now about the plastics that become a fine filament, and how it can get into our food chain,” she said.

Ms Jones said already micro plastics had been found in reef fish.

"These small micro plastics are going to turn up in our food chain in 20 years, and we know that's not good for us,” she said.

Ms Jones said it was time for Queenslanders to change their habits.

She said one of the hardest cultural shifts would be the dependency on single-use plastic bags, which Australians use 5 billion of each year.

These plastics cause the death of marine life, including turtles, who become tangled by or swallow them.

"We need to think as individuals how we can make a difference.

"As humans we are the source and the solution of these marine and environmental pollution issues,” she said.