'Threats to kill him': Girlfriend attacks lover with iron bar

ANGRY with her estranged lover, a woman smashed her way through a caravan wall and clambered inside to bash her frightened boyfriend with an iron bar.

He was able to grab her and police were quickly called to the caravan in Biloela.

The woman, 33, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to a series of domestic violence offences and was sentenced to 12 months jail, but was immediately released to supervised parole.

Prosecutor Barry Stevens outlined other domestic violence offences where the woman struck the man with a broomstick and made threats to kill him.

He sought a jail term of 12 to 18 months for the latest offence as well as serving three months jail for a suspended sentence she received this year for domestic violence against the same man.

Sgt Stevens said the woman tried to get in through the caravan door before smashing fibreboard wall panels and getting inside through a large hole.

He said incidents of females as perpetrators of domestic violence was lower than males but statistics show the violence can be more severe.

"She broke into his caravan by ripping part of the caravan wall off," Sgt Stevens said.

"She hit the aggrieved with an iron bar. The major problem she has is the nature of the offence and her previous criminal history against the aggrieved.

"She sent him abusive texts and calls, threats to kill him.

"Verbally abused him, (assaulted him) with a broom handle. And in February hit him with a piece of wood."

Sgt Stevens told magistrate Melanie Ho the woman had been subject to probation and this year received a suspended three-month jail term which hadn't stopped her offending.

In submission, Sgt Stevens said she already had many chances and a jail term was warranted as a deterrent.

Lawyer Mark Platt said the woman had no drug or alcohol issues but did suffer anxiety, and described her relationship with the former boyfriend as volatile.

"It was an ongoing casual relationship," Mr Platt said.

"She instructs that as a result of an argument she attempted to hit him with an iron bar which was blocked by him. There was some harm done to his arm."

Ms Ho activated the suspended three-month jail term, imposed a 12-month jail sentence and released her to immediate parole on both sentences.