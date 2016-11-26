Engineer drops tools for Gladstone fishing, camping mecca

OUR PARADISE: Back to Basics Adventures duo Jack Strickland and Az Gallagher shot part of their upcoming TV series at North West Island off Gladstone's coast.

MATES Jack Strickland and Az Gallagher dream to make a living out of capturing their fishing and camping adventures on camera.

The duo, who are behind Back to Basics Adventures, recently spent two weeks at North West Island off Gladstone's coast where they captured footage for their upcoming TV series.

Jack said they experienced some of their best fishing yet off the island where they reeled in huge coral trout and other impressive reef fish.

He said it's their attempt at "living the dream". But being TV personalities was not always their aspirations.

"I saw a career advisor in year 12, I was good at maths, and they said you should be an engineer," he said.

"Four years on I finished my degree but still had no real intent to be an engineer.

"I though I'd much rather go fishing."

He said they were "in talks" with TV stations to air the show by early next year.

"We both come from outdoors-y upbringings and at the time al our mates were drinking themselves stupid on the weekend and moping around hungover during the day.

"Instead Aaron and I would go and explore the Sunshine Coast, over to Moreton Island."

"We want to encourage people to get out and see what adventures are really right on our doorstep."

After Jack spent his family holidays at North West Island he said it was somewhere he wanted to film part of the series.

"We captured some pretty magical scenery," he said.

"And it's top class (fishing), one of the best places we've been to."

To follow their adventures like their Facebook page Back to Basics-Adventures.