Energy company hits back at claims

ENERGY companies have defended their price surge last weekend claiming it was a "typical summer peak" during a high-demand period.

CS Energy says the price spiked because of increased electricity usage while some of the state was experiencing a heatwave.

Responding to claims by Boyne Smelter Limited, chief executive officer Martin Moore said it was misleading to quote recent price spikes in the wholesale spot market because they occurred during times of peak demand.

"There has been record electricity demand in Queensland this week as people increased their use of air-conditioners to escape the heat," Mr Moore said.

"The NEM (National Electricity Market) works on basic supply and demand principles and, although electricity prices have certainly increased in recent times due to a range of factors, volatility in the wholesale spot market is not unusual for this time of the year."

Mr Moore said wholesale generation from power stations accounted for only 21% of the price households paid for their electricity. Distribution and retail costs account for most of the remainder.

Mr Moore said without times of peak demand and high prices, market participants were unable to earn sufficient revenue to provide a return on investment.

He said the National Electricity Market was working as designed.

"Generators rely on times of high (or peak) demand and the resultant high electricity price to generate revenue," Mr Moore said.

"This is exactly how the NEM was designed to operate."

The NEM is regulated through legislation and rules enforced by the Australian Energy Regulator.