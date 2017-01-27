32°
Energy company denies meeting claims for smelter power deal

Tegan Annett
| 27th Jan 2017 4:15 PM
Boyne Smelters general manager operations Joe Rea announced job cuts due to increased power prices.
Boyne Smelters general manager operations Joe Rea announced job cuts due to increased power prices.

CS Energy has shut the information door on any negotiations it may, or may not be having, with Boyne Smelter Limited.

After discussions with Queensland Minister for Energy Mark Bailey, The Observer understood that a meeting meeting between the energy provider and the smelter was scheduled for today.

CS Energy has denied it met with Rio Tinto, owner of BSL, yesterday to strike a deal for its 150MW of electricity for the next 12 months.

CS Energy chief executive officer Jim Soorley said negations for BSL's electricity would be made "behind closed doors".

"There was no meeting today," he said.

BSL general manager Joe Rea said his company had been in regular contact with electricity generators but could not confirm if a meeting was held today.

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher said the issue had been ongoing for 18 months and he's organised "about 20" meetings with Rio Tinto and the state's two electricity generators with hope to strike a deal for BSL.

He said the State Government would not financially support BSL to help get the company out of trouble.

"Every other aluminium plant in basically the world doesn't buy their power on the spot market it's too risky of a strategy," Mr Butcher said.

BSL is set to cut its production by 45,000 tonnes, meaning jobs will be lost, if it can't strike a "globally competitive" deal for its extra 15% of electricity not covered in a historic deal with the Gladstone Power Station.

Gladstone Observer

